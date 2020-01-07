A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Saturday, Jan. 4 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 05-07-12-25-31, to win $300,000, less withholding. Rick’s Tobacco Outlet, 6488 Old Route 30, Jeannette, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
More than 29,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
