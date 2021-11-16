GO Laurel Highlands recently selected the winning images for the 17th annual Laurel Highlands Photo Contest.
The top images will be published in the destination marketing organization’s 2022 Destination Guide, on golaurelhighlands.com and displayed at the organization’s visitor center on the Diamond in Ligonier. First place in each of the four categories will receive $500; second place, $200, and third place $100. Winning photos may also be featured on the bureau’s social media, billboards and more.
“The annual photo contest is one of my favorite projects of the year because we get a chance to view all of the beautiful and unique moments, environments, and places that our visitors have been experiencing,” said Kristin Ecker, GO LH’s senior director of marketing. “The smiling faces, the incredible vistas, the artistic perspectives…it’s like a treasure trove of Laurel Highlands’ gems and thinking about how we can use them to tell our stories is really exciting.”
This year’s winners included:
CATEGORY 1: PEOPLE
- First place — Josh McIntyre of Allison Park, mountain biker at Laurel Mountain State Park;
- Second place — Linda Seanor of Berlin, rock climber at Ohiopyle State Park;
- Third place — Tyler Smay of Johnstown, hiker at Linn Run State Park.
CATEGORY 2: PLACES
- First place — Clare Kaczmarek of Latrobe, sunrise at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort;
- Second place — Angelo Mamone of Trafford, local farm along County Line Road in Acme;
- Third place — Brenda Torrey of Southport, North Carolina, Tower of Voices at Flight 93 National Memorial.
CATEGORY 3: PLANTS AND ANIMALS
- First place — Brandy McMillen of Connellsville, Squirrel Monkey, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park;
- Second place — Biff Rendar of Greensburg, bluebird on a wire near Greensburg;
- Third place — Shawn Behe of Mount Pleasant, Barn owl at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park.
Only photos that were taken in the Laurel Highlands (Pennsylvania’s Fayette, Somerset or Westmoreland counties) were eligible. Participants were permitted to submit an unlimited number of high-quality images for the contest.
The 2022 Laurel Highlands Photo Contest will open for submissions early next year.
