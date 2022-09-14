Joe Ryznar was eating a bagel when he looked at the back of the empty jar of peanut butter on the table. The smears and reversed label made an interesting pattern through the glass.
“OK, this is a painting,” he said.
The painting that Ryznar of Lower Burrell called “Out of Skippy” won the Mister Fred Rogers Award of Distinction in the 12th Annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition at the Latrobe Art Center (LAC). The winners were announced last week at the opening reception.
Ryznar is a retired elementary art teacher from the Fox Chapel Area School District. The empty peanut butter jar, he said, has no meaning. When it was at the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival this summer, he overheard people trying to figure out what it meant.
“There’s nothing philosophical or psychological,” he said. “It’s just whatever is fun for me.”
Ryznar’s paintings have been in a number of exhibits, including winning one of the awards at a previous LAC juried show.
“Too Soon Gone” by Diana Williams of New Florence received the Ned J. Nakles Award of Excellence for Oil/Acrylic. It’s based on a photograph she took years ago of her granddaughter Virginia Gemas, who was then 5 years old. It features the little girl sitting in the woods with her hand upraised. She later told Williams that she was pretending that a fairy was flying off her hand. Williams added a butterfly when she painted it and added the title to make it symbolic of the innocence lost from child abuse.
Williams spent a lifetime drawing but didn’t start painting until her family was grown. She entered her first piece at LAC in the 1990s, and won an award.
“They nurtured me and encouraged me and gave me confidence,” she said about the gallery staff.
Cora Smith of Mahaffey in Clearfield County won Best of Show for “Caught Up in the Clouds,” a landscape based on several photos she took near Punxsutawney. She’s been painting for 35 years, joined LAC five years ago, and has shown her award-winning work in the region and beyond. One of her paintings was purchased for the permanent collection in one of the elementary schools in the Greater Latrobe School District.
“The Latrobe art community has been very good to me,” Smith said. “This show is really cool and this is a great group of very talented people.”
Susanne Slavick, the Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Art at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, was the juror and judge for the show. The six Awards of Merit that she selected include several different media.
Photographer Clare Kaczmarek of Unity Township was in a snowstorm on Laurel Mountain when she took the photo called “White Out.”
“I specifically went out to get photos and it was snowing and really foggy, and it was beautiful,” she said.
Kaczmarek travels the region during all seasons and times of day looking for photo opportunities. She’s particularly intrigued with fog and moving water, which are often featured in her landscapes. She’s received several awards for her work, and two of her photos were purchased for the permanent student collections at Greater Latrobe Junior High and Baggaley Elementary School.
“When She Found Her Voice” is digital art by Tamara DiBartola of Unity Township.
“It’s about a moment when you make peace and find strength from enduring a life-altering challenge, and finding a voice of positivity from it,” she said. “I also write poetry and take photos, whatever speaks to me. I like to wander around in the imagination.”
Jen Costello of Hempfield Township was a mental health therapist, then later one of the founders of You Are Here Gallery in Jeannette. She founded the Lean on Me Project that gives carved artistic walking canes to people who need them. She gave up carving and working in clay because of several physical limitations, and found her new focus in lightweight paper maché.
“Bind to Survive,” one of three pieces in this show, is a sculpture of a woman’s torso with binding.
“This is like I created a visual voice for myself,” she said. “I have a deep voice and I don’t have a lot of female qualities and I always get misidentified. But I am not trans. So I kind of understand and I thought that I wanted to make something thought-provoking. So the piece feels like a profound comfort that arises when there’s a mismatch with your body and gender identity.”
Costello suffered extensive physical damage when she received an experimental and aggressive treatment for childhood cancer. It left her with extensive muscle damage in her back, spinal and mobility problems, and it affected development during puberty.
“There’s a double side to this piece, and it goes back to my childhood,” she said. “The most important part of it is that I wanted it to show what people have to do in looking for quality in themselves.”
The piece has been identified in different ways, she added, including with breast cancer survivors.
Cheryl Hopper of Washington, Pennsylvania, used freeform crochet to create “Evolution of Joy.”
“The joy is what you experienced at the end of the pandemic,” she said. “The colors are about all of those emotions when you feel the joy of just being able to get out of the house.”
Hopper also works in needle felting, embroidery and beading.
“I’m really excited that fiber has become part of the fine arts programs,” she said.
Gary Zak of West Mifflin sculptures, draws, paints and manipulates photos in digital art. “Exiting From Your Own Childhood Trauma” is a composite of photos that he took of carousels. He found one abandoned near Toronto and also took photos of carousel horses at Kennywood Park, scary clowns at Idlewild Park, and a sign at a park in Maryland.
Put together with Photoshop, they depict a horse escaping from a carousel that’s falling apart.
“I wanted to tell a story without words in a universal theme that kids and adults can relate to, and related to my personal struggles as an adolescent,” he said. “I had to laugh at the opening when three people said, ‘Your work freaks me out.’ One woman thought it was depressing until I pointed out that there is a hopefulness in it.”
She reconsidered the horse escaping from the ruins, then said, “This is not so bad.”
Zak, who runs Zak Designs, has won awards in several shows.
Robert Huckestein of Bellview likes to paint still life settings of ordinary things. His “Covid Survival Kit” was inspired by the pandemic.
“It obviously means a lot because of everything the country was going through,” he said. “It just struck me that I had to make that part of my stable of paintings, something that I wanted to bring out because it was a monumental time for us in this country. It was kind of my exclamation point, so to speak.”
The still life is a collection of cleaning supplies plus a bottle of vodka that he added for humor.
Huckestein is a retired engineer and a self-taught artist who sketched people in airport layovers during work-related travels. He’s had several pieces in shows at LAC, and one of his paintings was chosen years ago for the permanent art collection at Greater Latrobe High School. Another painting is in the permanent Art of the State collection at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.
The exhibit ends Sept. 30. For info and to see the show, visit latrobeartcenter.org.
