Area firefighters were busy Thursday as consistent high winds swept through the area.
According to Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine, firefighters were dispatched for 14 weather-related calls.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 9:42 am
“There were trees down on various roads, both state and township roads,” Piantine said.
Trees and branches were reported down on state Routes 217 and 982, U.S. Route 30, Industrial Boulevard, Meadow Drive and Pittsburgh Street, among others.
“They were everywhere,” Piantine said. “We started around 3 a.m., that was our first one, then around 7 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m., it was pretty much one after the other. We were pretty much going from tree to tree.”
Firefighters also were dispatched for a report of an electrical wire down on Malone Road.
“That was at the trailer court near the high school, and FirstEnergy was at that one,” Piantine said. “We were out cutting up the trees and then we’d get called for another one. The township had crews riding around and were able to take care of a few as well. We get a lot of high winds because it comes down off the ridge and comes right in across.”
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
