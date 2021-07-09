Wimmerton residents, through a resident survey and numerous comments at Thursday’s Unity Township supervisors meeting, expressed their opposition to proposed modifications to the intersection of Route 30 and the residential development.
Township officials are seeking grant funding to make safety improvements at the intersection of Route 30 and the Wimmerton neighborhood. Last month, supervisors approved to authorize the submission of a Pennsylvania Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant in hopes of upgrading the busy intersection.
Township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said previously that the upgrades would be similar to an existing highway barrier outside the Charter Oak neighborhood, where motorists are unable to make a left out of the development onto Route 30 West toward Greensburg.
“If you are in Wimmerton and want to go toward the airport, you have to go straight across and sit in that median. We’re going to look at eliminating that,” Schmitt said last month.
If improvements are made, Schmitt said previously that motorists traveling on Route 30 East toward Wimmerton will still have the option of making the left turn from the highway into the development. But he noted that “it’s our intention that if anybody wants to go to Latrobe (from Wimmerton), they will go down past the Green Meadows nursing home (via Brouwers Drive) and go out at St. Vincent Lake.”
Schmitt said the yield sign going out of the Wimmerton development will still be in place if roadway improvements are made at the site.
He noted that engineers plan to utilize local crash statistics as part of the township’s application. While Schmitt did not have crash figures available last month, he estimated that the intersection sees “an accident every month.”
Township officials had previously looked into adding a traffic signal at the intersection, Schmitt has said, but officials were not in favor of it, citing costs and maintenance need to operate a traffic light.
Dave Gebhart, who read comments from a written statement and was among about a dozen Wimmerton residents to attend Thursday’s meeting, claimed those who reside in the development “were not polled, asked or surveyed about what we want as a taxpayers who live there.”
In a survey of 261 residents who live in the development and use its roadways, 131 residents want to see the installation of a traffic light at Wimmerton’s intersection with Route 30 while 78 residents want to maintain the status quo and 52 residents want to see a traffic light installed at the intersection of Brouwers and St. Vincent drives.
A resident in attendance Thursday estimated that roughly 485 residents live in Wimmerton.
Gebhart suggested that a traffic study be completed to determine crash statistics and a course of action going forward. O’Barto recalled a community meeting and input from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) had taken place roughly 20 years ago, and it was determined then that any traffic signal would be paid by Wimmerton residents or the township.
O’Barto agreed with Gebhart that an updated traffic study is essential. He said the intersection hasn’t been altered since the development was first built.
“Of course you need a traffic study to find out the accident history,” O’Barto said. “We are open to any suggestions. This helps us tremendously.”
Gebhart cited issues with Brouwers Road, saying it has “poor visibility at the stop sign, drifts in winter and is subject to Steelers training camp traffic. It’s a poor choice to force the entire development of Wimmerton to go down St. Vincent light, to go left to go east on (Route) 30. We want the choice.”
He called the intersection, as is, a “common sense intersection” with multiple access points.
“But to take the choice away, the common sense goes right out the window,” Gebhart said.
Schmitt reiterated that the township hasn’t received grant funding for intersection improvements and hasn’t made a decision on whether a project will occur.
“We have not received any funding or feedback on the (application), and we have made no commitment to do this project,” he said. “Based on more discussions and feedback, this may not come to fruition, but that’s the basis we submitted the application.”
If the township receives funding and moves forward with improvement plans, the project would be paid in full through the ARLE grant. If the municipality fails to receive funding, Schmitt said it could exploring making improvements through a previously approved township bond issue.
According to state officials, the ARLE program “aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue.”
Grant funding through the program is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia. State law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Projects are selected by a committee, and selections were based on criteria such as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost and local and regional impact.
Since 2010, the ARLE program has provided $99.79 million in funding for more than 470 projects throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.