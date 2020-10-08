A Ligonier Township man is in Westmoreland County Prison after allegedly assaulting a Derry Township woman at her home, prompting her to flee and hide in alleys and streets in the Bradenville area late Friday and early Saturday.
Richard Paul Miller, 34, of the Wilpen area of Ligonier Township, was arraigned on two counts of simple assault and one count of harassment following the alleged attacks. He was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond awaiting an Oct. 14 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik.
According to court documents, troopers located the alleged victim while conducting a welfare check after a friend of the woman called police when she was unable to reach the woman early Saturday. Police found the woman at her home around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. She told troopers the alleged assaults began around 9 p.m. Friday and continued for “several hours” until she fled around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to court documents. She allegedly avoided further abuse by pretending to be asleep, she told investigators.
Police arrested Miller at the woman’s home. Miller allegedly told police that he and the woman were intoxicated and began arguing about their relationship prior to a “mutual” physical altercation.
The woman had visible bruises on her left arm and forearms as well as redness on her face and jaw, according to police. Miller did not have any visible injuries, according to court documents.
