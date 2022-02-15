Latrobe City Council welcomed William Yuhaniak of Latrobe as its newest member Monday night.
Yuhaniak was one of two candidates who expressed interest in filling the seat left vacant when Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels — who previously served as a council member himself — took his current post.
The other candidate was Thomas Long Jr., current chairman of the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation (GLPR) Commission.
Councilman Ralph Jenko made the motion to appoint Yuhaniak to council for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2023, which was seconded by councilman Robert “Stuffy” Forish. The measure received unanimous approval.
The decision mirrored the will of voters, as Yuhaniak was in the running for a seat on council in the November general election, but fell just short with 759 votes, right behind re-elected councilman James Kelley, who got 779 votes.
Yuhaniak, 58, told council that he has lived in Latrobe all of his life and has strong roots in the community.
He has worked both as an employee of the Greater Latrobe School District for 26 years — first at Latrobe Elementary School and now at Greater Latrobe Junior High School, as a custodian — and as a volunteer firefighter for approximately 17 years, first with the Marguerite Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Unity Township and the last seven with the Latrobe VFD, where he currently serves as captain of Hook and Ladder Co. No. 2.
“At this point in my life, I’d like the opportunity to help other members of council make decisions to keep taxes low, and I’d like to keep the city a desirable place to live and bring businesses in. I want to keep it as a place that makes you want to raise a family here,” he said.
He also said he would like to raise funds for a sports or recreation facility that could serve as a place where children and teens could meet up and hang out, to “keep them off the streets.”
Asked about his opinion on the proposal to consolidate the Latrobe VFD, which currently has five stations and six companies, into a more compact organization, Yuhaniak said, “I think we need what we have.”
A report completed by FastAttack Fire Services Training and Consulting and presented to the city last year recommended that the city consider closing Freewill Hose Co. No. 3 & 4, located at the corner Lehmer Street and Ridge Avenue, along with Free Service Fire Unit No. 6 on Lloyd Avenue.
Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray told council at the time that the report’s recommendation to eliminate the two stations was offered as a way to reduce costs and department-wide redundancies.
Yuhaniak said it takes a lot of work to keep the department running, but each of its six companies does fundraising to make it possible.
“It is expensive,” he noted. “Each company has different stuff they do to make money.”
Long Jr., also 58, told council he has been a lifelong member of the Greater Latrobe community — growing up in the Lawson Heights area and living the last 28 years in the city — and noted that he has worked as a businessman and a coach for youth and school sports.
He said that as a member of the GLPR Commission, he worked to bring Latrobe and Unity Township back together under the umbrella of the organization, following a period in which Unity pulled out of the regional partnership.
“I’m 58 years old, and I finally have time to give back to the community,” Long Jr. said.
Bartels said it was a “nice situation to have” for there to be two candidates for the open seat on council, a sentiment echoed by Jenko.
“Both have impeccable credentials,” he said. “We’re not used to having a choice.”
Meanwhile, council also approved the following measures Monday night:
• Selecting George C. Reese Construction of Greensburg as the lowest bidder for the replacement of dumpster pads at the Latrobe transfer station. The contract price is $18,000 and the city plans to cover the cost of $7,000 in materials, so the total price of the project is estimated at $25,000;
• Awarding a contract to lowest bidder Premiere Audio Video Services of Greensburg for the installation of videoconferencing equipment in council’s chambers. The contract price is estimated at $21,000;
• Authorizing Director of Stormwater Management Ann Powell to advertise and seek bids for the purchase of a stormwater camera system for inspecting stormwater pipes. The cost is estimated at $35,000;
• Reappointing Long Jr. to the GLPR Commission for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2025, and councilwoman Ann Amatucci to the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board of Directors and Thomas Sylvester to the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority, both for terms expiring Jan. 31, 2027;
• Assigning council members to committees, including: Bartels, Jenko and Kelley, finance committee; Kelley and Forish, public safety; Forish and Bridget DiVittis, public works; Bartels and Jenko, personnel; Amatucci and Yuhaniak, events; Bartels and DiVittis, GLSD Student Showcase; and DiVittis, library;
• A hold harmless agreement with 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, located at 512 Ligonier St., Latrobe, for a planned event featuring horse-drawn carriage rides in the city’s First Ward from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. According to the business’ Facebook page, the event is already sold out.
In other business:
• Bartels said that he and Jenko attended a “Reimagining Our Westmoreland” event in Greensburg last month, where leaders from municipalities across the county gathered to consider how they might be able to benefit from each other through the exchange of services. He said another topic was the steady shrinking of the county’s population and how it should be addressed.
• A recent viral social media post regarding an old, outdated ordinance in the city’s code that requires bicycles to be registered garnered a lot of attention recently, Bartels said. He noted that the city got complaints from residents who didn’t understand that the rule has been on the books for a long time — long before its current leaders took the helm — and that the city no longer enforces it. He also pointed out that he saw this as a “good educational opportunity” to inform citizens on the topic of ordinances and also as a reminder for city leaders that they need to continually work to update the city’s code to eliminate outdated bits and ensure that the rules that are on the books “are appropriate and enforceable.” Bartels said that he invited multiple residents to come to council’s meeting to discuss their concerns, but noted that it appeared none had shown up Monday night.
• Gray reported that bids for repairs to the compactor at the Latrobe transfer station are slated to be opened Friday, and that the contract likely will be awarded next month. He said bids for repairs to the city’s downtown parking garage and for improvements to the adjacent Courtyard Plaza are set to go out in March and to be awarded in April.
• Police Chief John Sleasman reported that the police department recently received a batch of new weapons and ammunition which are now in service. Meanwhile, he noted that an upcoming audit of the department’s Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network (CLEAN) terminal is taking up a lot of time for himself and Community Service Officer Beth Straka. He said Latrobe’s department is one of the few in the area that has such a terminal, which can be used for background checks and fingerprinting. Sleasman also reiterated that the department’s new body cameras for officers have been in service for several months now and they are proving to be a useful investigative tool.
• Fire Chief John Brasile said January was a relatively quiet month, with approximately 57 calls for service for the Latrobe VFD. He noted that all five of the department’s stations recently received some state grant funding, as detailed in this past weekend’s edition of the Bulletin. He also said that the department currently is in the process of trying to secure a grant through the federal government which would be used to buy new breathing apparatus for firefighters. The cost of those equipment units recently jumped from about $7,500 to approximately $8,800, he said.
• Public Works Director Scott Wajdic said that a project to certify all of the parking meters throughout the city recently was completed, that Christmas decorations throughout the city have been removed, and that some emergency road patching and a lot of salting was done on city roads in January. He reported that the city’s salt stockpile currently is in good shape despite some slowdowns in deliveries brought on by the county’s switch to a new company for the salt supply.
• Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer Shannon Cypher Hart said January was a quiet month with few complaints to her office. She said she developed a business-card-like system to help remind residents of their responsibilities regarding snow removal in the city. She also noted that the county is in the process of tearing down three homes in the city which were slated for demolition, on West Harrison Avenue, Main Street and Avenue A.
• Director of Stormwater Management Ann Powell said she’s been busy putting together specifications for the stormwater camera system the city intends to purchase to help with line inspections. She also noted that residents can now sign up for electronic stormwater bills and pay their invoices online. For more information, visit latrobecity.authoritypay.com to access the My City of Latrobe Stormwater Account system and get set up.
