William Stablein to be honored with Arthur St. Clair Award

William G. Stablein, a longtime Ligonier Valley business owner and community member, will receive the 11th General Arthur St. Clair Award at a dinner scheduled for Sept. 28 at Laurel Valley Golf Club.
The prestigious award has been presented just 10 times since 1956. Named after one of the Valley’s most prominent historical figures, the General Arthur St. Clair Award was created by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce to be given to a resident for distinguished community service.
Past recipients include General Richard K. Mellon (1956), Ford F. Kinsey (1962), C.K. Macdonald (1968), June Smith Millison (1975), R. Hadley Martin (1985), Robert Wilkins (1991), J. Clifford Naugle (1998) and Arch H. Sweeney (2007), along with members of the Mellon Family, S. Prosser Mellon, Richard P. Mellon, Cassandra Milbury, Constance B. Mellon (2011) and Stephen R. Gooder (2016).
Stablein has been an integral part of the Fort Ligonier Days Committee for more than four decades, serving as chairman for 23 years; a member and past president of the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department for 49 years; member and past president of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the board of governors for the Ligonier Valley Endowment.
In addition to his service with a number of other organizations, he was a founding member of the Ligonier Valley Railroad Association, the Ligonier 250 Committee and the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation. Bill is president and co-owner of Mack M. Darr Co. Inc.
Stablein and his wife of 56 years, Pamela Mitchell Stablein, are lifelong Ligonier residents. They have one son, Todd, of Vail, Colorado.
“Bill’s love of Ligonier and his contributions to this community are unrivaled. He is a dedicated volunteer and leader who — for decades — has shared his time and talents for the betterment of the Ligonier Valley,” said Jim Faccenda, a member of the award committee.
In addition to Faccenda, other committee members include: Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce; Joyce McIntire, president of the chamber’s board of directors; Cheryl McMullen; Annie Urban; Kathy Brown, and past award recipient Stephen R. Gooder.
For reservations and additional information, contact the chamber office at 724-238-4200.
