The Greater Latrobe school board accepted the resignation of one school director and appointed a familiar face to fill the vacancy at the district’s Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday.
William Palmer tendered his resignation Monday and the school board accepted the resignation Tuesday night. His resignation was given for personal reasons and back-dated to Feb. 4.
Superintendent Michael Porembka thanked Palmer for his years of service.
“You’ve always kept our students in the front of your mind, done your best for the taxpayers of the district and challenged me as an administrator,” said Porembka.
Solicitor Ned Nakles also told Palmer he appreciates all he’s done for the board.
Palmer is “always giving, always self-effacing, always humble,” said Nakles.
“I’m so sorry to see you go.”
President Eric Hauser also touted Palmer’s time on the board.
“Bill brought that integrity you are always searching for in an individual.”
Right after accepting Palmer’s resignation, school directors voted to replace Palmer with Dr. Rhonda Laughlin, who has served the board for many years in many capacities, including once serving as the board president.
One school director, however, felt that the replacement vote didn’t need to occur so quickly.
School board member Andrew Repko said the public should have had more time to comment on the resignation and replacement. In addition, in the past, Repko said the board would often look at the results of the last election to see who the next candidate would have been.
Also at the meeting, members of SHP Architects gave a presentation on the master planning and visioning for the district.
Todd Thackery, vice president of SHP, explained that the goal is a “community-created” plan, which is “educationally fantastic, financially responsible and community developed and supported.”
The process began earlier this year with faculty and site assessments, which are ongoing.
Eventually, there will be a website developed so the public can follow along with the process and so that the development is an open and transparent process. The website, which is still under construction, is FutureGLSD.com.
All in all, it will be a five-step process.
After site assessments, educational visioning will occur between February and May.
The next step in the process is a community forum — the first of three in the process — which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, in the high school auditorium.
The goal of the first forum is to welcome the community and explain how they can engage with the process, discuss conditions, capacities, enrollment and look for people to volunteer to participate.
Educational visioning will take a look into the next 10 years at Greater Latrobe utilizing two groups: community and students. The community group will feature up to 50 community members, including parents, community members, high education partners, staff and administrators, and will meet primarily in the evenings. The student group is smaller — around 30 students in 5th through 12th grades — and will meet during the school day.
The process includes four meetings of both committees with the fourth meeting being a join culminating event.
After visioning, the next steps in the process include a vision test fit, which will occur in the summer, community advisory and master plan development, and lastly, the final master plan being presented to the board.
Porembka said a lot of decisions are going to be made from the things learned during the process.
“I’m excited about this process,” he said.
The board also voted to approve a change in the calendar for Feb. 18. Originally slated as just an in-service day, Feb. 18 will now also be an asynchronous instruction day for students and teachers. The change was necessary to adjust for Jan. 28, which was an “old school” snow day, as Porembka called it. No make-up days were built into the calendar, which is why the adjustment had to be made.
Meanwhile, the board voted to approve Dennis Polosky as a full-time custodian at a salary of $13.44 per hour, retroactive to Jan. 19.
In addition, the board also placed a number of motions on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Those items included:
- Sixth-grade camp program and dates at Heritage Reservation in Farmington (Latrobe Elementary School, May 16-18; Mountain View Elementary School, May 18-20, and Baggaley Elementary School, May 23-25);
- Tuition students from River Valley School District for the remainder of the school year;
- FBLA trip to Hershey April 11-12, at no cost to the students;
- Treasurer’s report, payment of bills, gifts, grants and donations and disposal/sale of property;
- Participation in the WIU joint purchasing consortium 2022-23 authorization for multi-purpose paper bid;
- E-Rate internet agreement;
- Resignations Jackie Callahan, personal care associate; Susanna Miller Volpe, classroom assistant, and Thomas Kennedy, soccer boys’ head coach;
- Professional substitute teachers and 2021-22 spring sports coaches and salaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.