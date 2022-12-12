Latrobe resident Andrew Lazarchik, owner of Wildcat Championship Belts, has made a $4,600 donation as part of his business’ “Little Champs” program.
The donation will allow for the purchase of over 425 toy championship belts from Ringside Collectibles, which is partnered with the 2022 Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Toy Drive. Those toy championship belts are then passed off to Toys for Tots.
“We’ve been around for 17 years now, since 2005,” Lazarchik said of his championship belt business. “We were an early sponsor of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that Matt Cardona and Brian Myers do.”
The pair used to wrestle in World Wrestling Entertainment as Zack Ryder (Cardona) and Curt Hawkins (Myers).
“They started this podcast about wrestling figures and memorabilia, and we were an early sponsor,” Lazarchik said. “In 2018, they did a holiday toy drive where their listeners would donate toys for Toys for Tots, and then Ringside Collectibles became a sponsor as well.”
Wildcat Championship Belts has grown exponentially since its inception in 2005. According to the company’s website, as the business become a premier source for title belts while reaching an international following, Lazarchik has explored ways to show his gratitude and give back to the community.
“When I decided to start the ‘Little Champs’ program, it was basically in conjunction with Ringside Collectibles and the podcast’s toy drive,” he said. “So this year I’m taking that $4,600 and making a large order at Ringside Collectibles, which is partnered with the 2022 Major Wresting Figure Podcast Toy Drive, and then those toy title belts go to Toys for Tots.”
In its inaugural year last year, Wildcat Championship Belts donated over 350 toy championship belts to children in need.
“Kids in Toys for Tots are having a bad go of it, and I want those little kids to feel like a champion,” Lazarchik said. “Our motto is ‘become a champion,’ and this is just one small thing to do to help them become a champion.”
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
