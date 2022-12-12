Wildcat Championship Belts makes donation

Andrew Lazarchik of Wildcat Championship Belts recently made a $4,600 donation as part of his business’ “Little Champs” program.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Latrobe resident Andrew Lazarchik, owner of Wildcat Championship Belts, has made a $4,600 donation as part of his business’ “Little Champs” program.

The donation will allow for the purchase of over 425 toy championship belts from Ringside Collectibles, which is partnered with the 2022 Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Toy Drive. Those toy championship belts are then passed off to Toys for Tots.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

