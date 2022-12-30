Are there any readers out there who don’t think cell phones have changed our lives? And is there anyone out there who doesn’t own a cell phone?
When I began working at the Bulletin, it was to report Ligonier area news. My job was to cover Ligonier Borough Council and Ligonier Valley School Board, as well as Ligonier Valley and Laurel Valley athletics, not to mention also taking pictures for the paper.
The town square, the Diamond, looked a lot different than it does now, not just because the “bandstand” was renovated but also because some of the buildings were torn down and replaced, one of them being the location of the Bulletin’s Ligonier office.
The big red brick town hall is now located where the old Breniser Hotel once stood and the sunporch on that latter building was the Bulletin’s Ligonier office, unbearably hot in the summer and freezing cold in the winter because two of the four walls were uninsulated single pane windows which didn’t close properly.
But the greatest thing about that office during warm weather was I could open the windows and go sit on the park benches on the Diamond, watch the traffic and catch up on all the latest gossip with anyone who came by and wanted to give me the latest “scoop.” And if the phone rang, I could hear it and make a mad sprint through traffic to answer it. And if I didn’t make it before it quit ringing too bad for me because those were the days before caller ID.
Wow, a cell phone back then would have made my life so much easier.
A digital camera would also have helped. My camera pack in those days was a big clumsy 4x5 Speed Graphic with a heavy, cumbersome battery pack for indoor and night photos.
The full-time Bulletin photographers at the time – Ernie Sistek and Dave Solomon – had many a good laugh over my photography escapades, especially my filmloading ability.
I survived several different stints at the Bulletin, quite an accomplishment since former owner-publisher Tom Whiteman was none too kind to any employee who left his paper in favor of another one. But somehow I kept resurfacing at the Bulletin, mainly because of my close relationship with the late Vincent J. Quatrini, longtime Bulletin editor and one of the best in the business.
When I arrived at the Bulletin with no journalism experience, the sports editor at the time – John Abbott – introduced me to Vince who agreed to give me a chance and was my teacher when it came to the newspaper business. Whether it was writing heads, editing copy, covering meetings or conducting interviews, Vince had it down to a science and seemed to take delight working with a novice. He was the consummate editor, totally dedicated to his job and the Bulletin.
Vince was particular to a fault, but that was not a bad trait for an editor. Yes, he was domineering and stubborn, especially when it came to his political views, but he was the backbone of the newspaper and he knew it. Vince’s words of warning were well-taken: You never misspelled a name, you never made an error in an obituary and you never missed a deadline. Any of these occurrences would earn you the wrath of Vince. But once he felt it sunk in, he moved on and never stayed angry with you.
They were not my fondest memories at the Bulletin but the ones I remember most are sitting in Vince’s office as he “edited” my stories with those old red marking pencils. I didn’t particularly look forward to those impromptu meetings but I learned so much about newspaper writing and reporting because Vince took the time to explain every red mark he made on my copy.
After a year as the Ligonier reporter, I was promoted to the sports editor’s position and that just made my relationship with Vince even closer because he was the sports editor before becoming editor. His mentoring was invaluable and he had a million stories to tell about his early days in the business, experiences such as covering Al Deluca’s St. Vincent College football team when it beat Emory & Henry, 7-6, in the 1950 Tangerine Bowl and the worldwide story he penned with the Zavada quadruplets were born in Latrobe Hospital in 1948 and the Bulletin published a rare Sunday edition.
Anyone who ever worked at the Bulletin, regardless of what department they were in, probably has at least one Tom Whiteman story to tell you, yours truly included. Actually, I could tell you many but some of them are better left untold, not because they aren’t proper for a family newspaper (some of them weren’t) but because many were unbelievable but true.
At one time the Bulletin had its own fire truck that no longer suited the needs of the Baggaley Fire Department. For many years the truck was stored in the press room of the Bulletin and when it came time to get the presses rolling the truck had to be moved out of the building so the circulation department could do its thing.
That truck also managed to find its way to the flag football games of the “Fighting Bulletin Bullets,” the brainchild of Whiteman who had the siren blow when his team scored a touchdown. That team of Bulletin employees was provided with Green Bay Packer style jerseys (Whiteman was a Green Bay fan) and after yours truly left the team, one of those jerseys became an obsession for Whiteman. That’s because I didn’t know I was supposed to return the jersey and I gave it to one of the neighborhood kids who took it to college, never to be seen again. Vince told me Whiteman was ready to fire me because of that missing jersey but he didn’t. They only thing I can remember about the Bullets is that Terry Marolt played center and his blocking was such that a Mack truck would have made it through untouched.
Pitt football was another favorite of Whiteman’s who was very generous with the company’s money, contributing thousands and thousands of dollars annually to help pay the food bills for preseason camp at Pitt-Johnstown and in return receiving a Pitt hat and jersey and a field pass to all the home games where he got the roam the sidelines.
However, when Pitt fired his favorite head coach because of a poor won-lost record, Whiteman was not welcomed too warmly by the new coaching staff and when he was told he was not to appear on the sidelines at practices and games, he withdrew his financial support to the Panthers.
And then came the orders to the sports department that any references to Pitt football were not permitted – no stories, no scores, no nuttin’ about Pitt. Well, the publisher did relent a little and allowed the Pitt scores to appear, but that was it for a while.
Later I told Vince that we should not be ignoring Pitt sports and he finally convinced the publisher to allow stories to appear once again but not on the main sports pages and never with the use of “Pitt” or “Panthers” in the headline. Several years later that ban was eventually lifted.
But my fondest memories of the Bulletin came from the people I worked with and met. Some of the best writers and reporters in the business passed through those doors, people like Bill Dymond, Bill Costanzo, Joe Grata, Harry Tkach, Terry Marolt, Bill Brown, etc. And the cooperation from writers at other papers like Huddie Kaufman, Jim Kriek and Carl Kologie – helped to forge friendships that still exist today.
The opportunity to meet many coaches and athletes and cover a multitude of significant events has provided me with a lifetime of great memories. Here are just a few:
Covering the first major tournament at Laurel Valley Golf Club, the 1965 PGA won by the late Dave Marr with whom I shared a shuttle ride from Ligonier to the course on the third day of the tourney. There was also one day when I told the shuttle driver that anyone over 30 was half-dead. That volunteer shuttle driver happened to be “over-30” Lugene Whiteman, wife of the Bulletin publisher.
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley golf matches and enjoying the camaraderie of the coaches – the late Bob Cook, the late Larry Joe and Tom Patts, the latter, along with former Ligonier Country Club pro Stan Wiel, convincing me to take up golf.
The hard luck 1967-68 Greater Latrobe boys basketball team of Mike Swogger which saw a knee injury to standout Tom Mueseler, one of the best players in the school’s history, probably cost the Wildcat a section title.
Covering Clarence Gorinski’s Mount Pleasant Area High School 1970 WPIAL Baseball Championship team, led by his son Bob, who became a Major League No. 1 draft pick and that memorable title game at Forbes Field.
Latrobe Legion’s championship baseball, beginning with the late Ken Clark’s teams and continuing with Dodo Canterna, Bob Zahuranic and Ron Frye. And the other Ron Frye, “R.D.,” the popular long-time activities director for Latrobe Legion and the backbone of the baseball program. And a special trip to Allentown for the state playoffs with Ann Kozusko (sons John and Tim played Legion ball and I coached grandson Jon in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League) and our 3 a.m. trip to feed the ducks.
Those great boys’ basketball teams the late Andy Pahach produced at Laurel Valley Senior High and the superb success Gerry Page had enjoyed as both as baseball and football coach for the Rams.
The long bus trips with the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team and the games of musical trivia pursuit with the self-proclaimed champ – Ron Firment.
The fine wrestlers and teams turned out by Tom Harbert and the late Creed Westfall at Latrobe and Bill Livingston and Rich Ludwig at Derry Area in the late ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Chuck Findley’s unbeaten 1968 Greater Latrobe football team, which won the school’s only WPIAL grid championship and those super Greensburg Central Catholic football teams which Bradenville native Joe Mucci coached.
Rich Matrunick becoming Derry Area’s first PIAA track and field champ (880 run) when the 1970 meet was held at Penn State (and I took the photo of his crossing the finish line).
Sitting in the press box at Three Rivers’ Stadium with Huddie Kaufman watching Franco Harris’ Immaculate Reception.
That game-ending punt return (I think about 70 yards) by Tom Cawoski to give Lew Hart’s Greater Latrobe football team a 13-9 win over Southmoreland, which led to the Keystone Conference crown in 1984.
Earl Karasack’s string of championship Greater Latrobe boys tennis teams (and the man who introduced me to the sport).
The highly successful track and field teams of Francis (Smokey) Voyten and Gene Seiling at Ligonier Valley Senior High where there were no track facilities and all meets were away.
The enjoyable 35-year association with former Greater Latrobe athletic director Gary Garrison who was an invaluable source of information and also a calm, steady influence for solving many problems involving Wildcat sports. Garrison and former Greensburg Salem AD Bob “Spike” Melago were the best in the business.
The great successes of Ray Zsolcsak’s Greater Latrobe boys basketball team (five section titles and one WPIAL crown) and Bernie Matthews’ St. Vincent College men’s basketball team (perennial NAIA playoffs and four trips to the national tourney).
There are probably a ton of other good memories that I missed but, regardless, it just doesn’t get any better than this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.