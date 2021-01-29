Whitney woman to celebrate 104th birthday

Mary (Kropilak) Tandarich of Whitney will be celebrating her 104th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Mary was born on Jan. 30, 1917, in Baggaley. During Mary’s childhood, the family moved to Whitney. In July 1948, Mary married Frank Tandarich, also a resident of Whitney. They were happily married until Frank passed away in October 2012. Mary still resides in the house that she and Frank moved into when they married.
Mary has three children: Fran and his wife, Charon, of Latrobe and sons, Terry and Regis, both of Greensburg.
Mary has been a lifelong member of St. Cecilia Church in Whitney.
She enjoys watching all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pirates with her family.
Mary plans to celebrate her birthday on Saturday at home with her immediate family.
