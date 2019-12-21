In most cases, two heads are better than one. But the opposite actually applies to Youngstown and Whitney-Hostetter’s volunteer fire departments, whose respective fire chiefs feel a proposed merger of the organizations will bring no change in coverage and will make better use of each’s resources.
The first step toward a potential merger took place last week, as the Unity Township Supervisors approved a resolution to support the move, which was sought by the two fire departments.
Whitney-Hostetter fire chief/secretary Tony Matuszky said the combined organization would be known as the Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department.
Once the merger is finalized, he told the Bulletin the departments will be “running out of both stations of the foreseeable future until we either add an addition onto Youngstown’s garage for the equipment or build a station.”
“Whitney is just a little coal patch town and volunteerism has been on a steady decline throughout the state and throughout our area,” Matuszky said. “Our membership has been steadily declining.
“Together we can be a much stronger company and we can eliminate the duplication of services and costs. The community won’t see any changes in service whatsoever.”
Aside from eliminating the duplication of equipment, vehicles and other items, a merger of the departments is being pursued because of the decline in volunteerism, a problem that affects volunteer fire companies both nationally and close to home.
According to Matuszky, Whitney-Hostetter VFD has approximately 22 members, but only about eight of those people are active. Youngstown fire chief Barry Banker said that while his department boasts a little more than 50 members, only about 35 are active and consistently respond to calls throughout the year.
“Every company has tons of members on the books, but when you look at ones you have active, it’s much less,” Matuszky said of each department’s member totals.
From an equipment standpoint, Whitney-Hostetter has two trucks, an engine truck and a multi-purpose rescue truck. Youngstown has six vehicles.
Matuszky said Whitney-Hostetter responds to about 350 calls per year. Youngstown responded to 471 last year, according to figures listed on the department’s website.
The Unity Township Fire Bureau has discussed the proposed merger for more than a year, Matuszky said.
“It just makes sense. We’re so close together and there’s not going to be anything different — we’re going to be there (responding to emergencies) just as quick,” Matuszky said of the neighboring departments, which are less than four miles apart.
For the past few years, Banker said the departments have been dispatched in “dual response” — meaning both organizations respond to the scene of a fire, car accident or other local emergency. The organizations have also held combined training sessions.
“We’re tying to be proactive,” Banker said of the merger. “Volunteers are not getting easier to come by for fire service and we want to combine what we do well to make the very best of it.
“We don’t want to wait five, eight, 10 years down the line and not really have a choice (in regard to a merger). Right now, we have a choice and can continue to do what we’re doing. We’re kind of looking out to the indefinite future so we make sure volunteer fire service can continue (in the area) and we can do an exemplary job.”
Mike O’Barto, who previously served as a township supervisor for more two decades and will begin a new six-year term as supervisor next month, believes the proposed merger is a positive — and necessary — step.
“I think for the future of fire departments in Unity Township, it’s a good thing,” he said. “When the Baggaley fire department shut down (in the early 2000s), Youngstown was available to cover Baggaley’s area and it helped tremendously. This is just another case of progressing toward the future.”
Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said both departments need state approval in order to move forward with any merger. No time table was given for when the departments would join forces.
Falatovich said Greensburg-based attorney Kim Houser — who is representing the fire departments — will help move the process forward at the state level. Township officials also plan to discuss the merger with Youngstown Borough officials.
Once a merger is finalized, the two departments plan to combine finances and fundraising campaigns, Matuszky said.
The proposed merger will not affect either department’s ability to receive funding through the township’s fire tax, Falatovich said. The township’s 2-mill fire tax is estimated to generate $570,000 in 2020, according to budget figures. In 2017, supervisors approved a 1-mill increase to the fire tax to help fund the township’s eight volunteer fire departments, which include Whitney-Hostetter, Youngstown, Crabtree, Dry Ridge, Lloydsville, Marguerite, Mutual and Pleasant Unity.
“If they’re combined into one department, they would still only get one share of the tax,” Falatovich said.
Added O’Barto, “What the fire tax has done is that it’s has helped (the departments) where they do not have to fundraise as much as they did before. Young kids and other people who want to become firemen don’t have the time to fundraise and train. Volunteer fire service is an asset to our municipality, there’s no doubt about it.”
O’Barto said there is a possibility of other township fire departments merging in the future.
“I think that it’s going to need looked at,” he said of future department mergers. “We’re losing volunteers and recruitment is down. The departments are doing a great job with the junior firemen (programs), but not too many people want to be volunteer firemen anymore. It’s our job as supervisors to keep our volunteer fire departments strong.”
Banker said such mergers are “becoming the norm,” noting that national fire protection organizations are pushing for smaller departments to combine forces. Incentives are available for organizations that follow through with a merger, he noted, and added that department consolidations could bring more grant money in the future.
“It may, but I don’t know at this point,” Banker said of a possible increase in future grant funding once the merger is finalized. “There is a cost-benefit program that to some extent is (determined) by how many people we are helping with a federal grant we would be getting. If the home areas are combined, there are more people in the area, so it’s possible, but I don’t know if that’s a given.”
Township officials noted that fire department mergers have taken place in the past, as Whitney and Hostetter combined two departments into one. Youngstown and Baggaley also did the same previously.
As for the proposed merger between Whitney-Hostetter and Youngstown, both Banker and Matuszky see it as a good thing.
“We think this is the wave of the future. We have decided to do this on our own — nobody has a gun to our head telling us we have to do it,” Banker said. “This is a case where we think we can be stronger together.”
