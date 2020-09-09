Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Fire Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky reports the department was busy in August.
During the month of August the department responded to 20 calls for assistance with the following breakdown: Six motor vehicle accidents, eight automatic fire alarms, five EMS calls and one tree down. The fire department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.
