Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department was busy in the month of February, Fire Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky reported. In February the department responded to 24 calls for assistance in the following breakdown: nine motor vehicle accidents; six automatic fire alarms; 4 EMS calls; two fire calls; two Hazmat calls and one brush fire. The fire department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Commissioners query state health department on vaccine disparity
- County coronavirus case total increased by 56 Thursday, 2 new deaths reported
- Late free throws lift GL girls past South Fayette in first round of WPIAL playoffs
- Rams' season ends in WPIAL first-round playoff loss to No. 1 seed South Allegheny
- Trojans' season ends with playoff loss against Quaker Valley
- Area wrestlers looking to head to Hershey
- Derry Area hires Chappell for district business post
- Crews pull submerged Jeep from Loyalhanna Creek in Derry Twp.
- GL girls counting on late-season wins to carry into playoffs
- COVID-19 cases in Westmoreland County climb by 74 Wednesday
Most Popular
Articles
- 2020 report lists UFO and Bigfoot sightings in the region
- SUV overturns into Loyalhanna Creek, occupants taken to hospital
- Charges pile up against suspended Latrobe therapist accused of indecent assault
- Westmoreland County ends February with 25 new coronavirus cases Sunday
- Commissioners query state health department on vaccine disparity
- Charles Joseph 'Chuck' Trumbetta
- John M. McInchok Jr.
- Janelle Hood announces run for district judge in Derry Township
- The Rev. Andrew S. Campbell, OSB
- Craig J. Marinchek
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.