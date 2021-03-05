Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department was busy in the month of February, Fire Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky reported. In February the department responded to 24 calls for assistance in the following breakdown: nine motor vehicle accidents; six automatic fire alarms; 4 EMS calls; two fire calls; two Hazmat calls and one brush fire. The fire department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.

