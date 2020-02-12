Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky recently issued the department’s call report for January.
Last month, the department responded to 21 calls for assistance in the following breakdown: Four motor vehicle accidents; seven automatic fire alarms; three EMS calls; two wires down; one tree down; three fire calls, and one animal assist.
The department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.
