According to Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky, in September the department responded to 33 calls for assistance in the following breakdown: 15 motor vehicle accidents; nine automatic fire alarms; three EMS calls; three fire calls; one flooding call, and two brush fires. The fire department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.
