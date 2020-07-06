Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky reports the fire department was busy in June. During the month of June, the department responded to 19 calls for assistance with the following breakdown: Four motor vehicle accidents; five automatic fire alarms; three EMS calls; two brush fires; two fire calls and three Hazmat calls. The fire department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.
