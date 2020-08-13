Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky reports the fire department was busy in July.
The department in July responded to 24 calls for assistance in the following breakdown: Four motor vehicle accidents; 11 automatic fire alarms; four EMS calls; one tree down; one Hazmat call; two brush fires, and two wires down.
The fire department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.
