According to Whitney-Hostetter Fire Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky, the department was busy in February.
Last month, the volunteer department responded to 24 calls for assistance with the following breakdown: eight motor vehicle accidents, six automatic fire alarms, seven EMS calls, one wires down report, one brush fire and one animal rescue call.
The department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.
