According to Fire Chief/Secretary Tony Matuszky the Whitney-Hostetter VFD has been busy in March. In March the department responded to 16 calls for assistance in the following breakdown: four Motor vehicle accidents; three automatic fire alarms; five EMS calls; one brush fire; one tree down and two fire calls. The Fire Department also had four details for the month that included training classes, fundraisers and work details.

