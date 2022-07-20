Around a dozen Whispering Knoll residents and the developer of the property attended Tuesday’s Latrobe Water Authority meeting with more questions on resolving on-going water issues.
The developer of the property, Jim Thomas, told the authority comments last month claiming he made the decision to not do the right thing by failing to install a generator for the water pump were false.
“Tom Gray (former LMA manager) said he did not want the generator because (the authority) would be responsible for maintenance,” Thomas said.
Thomas added he’d been “bashed” online and in the newspaper for a decision he didn’t make. He provided two quotes one with and another without a generator included, Thomas said.
If a generator had been included, the price would have been rolled into the individual home costs, he said.
His wife, Lori, also addressed the residents and board about the harassment her husband has received online.
“The slanderous remarks that came across Facebook, and the way it was portrayed in the Bulletin the next day, that was just wrong,” Lori said. “We’re all adults in this room, act like adults.”
Last month, the Bulletin reported LMA Chairperson Ellen Keefe’s remarks during the public meeting that the authority was never asked about adding a generator.
Keefe did not address the prior comments but said if the authority can be granted a right of way, a budgetary figure for a cement pad and generator can be provided to the homeowners association. Keefe added the residents would need to pay the cost.
Rich O’Hanlon, a Whispering Knoll resident, asked how they are expected to pay the expense when a majority of residents are retired.
Keefe responded that a lot of the homes in the area cost a lot of money compared to other Latrobe-area homes.
Lori Thomas said she handled the HOA’s funds before it was turned over to the association at the beginning of the year.
“You have plenty of money, especially if the cost is in the $50,000 to $60,000 range,” Lori said.
The residents have a right to ask for that balance from the association, Lori added.
Residents of Whispering Knoll paid an initial $400 to the association when purchasing the house and monthly dues are $125 a month, according to the Thomas’.
As of now, Thomas and the homeowners association are clarifying who owns the property where the generator will be placed. Once that is done, the association will begin drawing up the paperwork to grant LMA its requested right of way.
Concerns brought forth by the residents about firefighters ability to put out a potential fire were rejected by Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine.
Piantine said the only issue is there is volume but not adequate pressure. The department said it has a valve system it can hook up to one of the firetrucks and remedy the issue. He added the department plans on keeping that valve at Whispering Knoll in a lock box for any responding department to use.
O’Hanlon asked why he was required to pay for a sprinkler system that won’t work when the power is out.
Both Thomas and the authority explained the sprinkler requirement comes from the state’s building codes. As for the frequent power outages the development experiences, the authority said residents would need to address the power company and Public Utilities Commission.
Keefe told the residents it will continue to support the community’s residents when there are known outages for an extended period by providing a temporary generator. But knowing how long power will be out at times is a guessing game.
The LMA approved a $247,900 contract to repair the roof of its wastewater treatment plant. The authority received two bids. A second bid was around $100,000 cheaper but used materials the authority previously used which are beginning to fail.
The new roof will have a pitch with all water to run-off compared to the current flat roof which collects pools of water. Work on the roof will begin around September and take four weeks to complete.
Of the $247,900, the authority will be responsible for $84,099 with the authority’s insurance covering the rest. The roof was damaged on May 3 during a wind storm.
In other business, LMA approved the following:
- Payment to Mele & Mele & Sons in the amount of $112,556.79,
- Payment to Genesis Construction in the amount of $134,033.05,
- Payment to W.A. Petrakis in the amount of $154,387.96,
- Payment to Meyer Darragh in the amount of $167.39,
- Payment to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Company in the amount of $22,412.50,
- Payment to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Company in the amount of $13,777.75,
- Revised rules and regulations for the Wastewater Department.
The Latrobe Municipal Authority will meet again at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the LMA building, 104 Guerrier Road, Derry Township.
