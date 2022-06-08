Residents of the Whispering Knoll subdivision brought their concerns regarding lack of water pressure when the power goes out during Tuesday’s Derry Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
Robert and Carolyn Frank said power in the neighborhood has gone out at least twice in the past two months for roughly 18 hours. Most of the residents are elderly or live alone and have been left without water during this time.
“When we bought our home, no one knew this was the case,” Carolyn said.
Unfortunately for them, there is little the township can do about the matter as it is between the homeowner’s association and the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA), according to Supervisor David Slifka.
When township officials approved the development in 2010, the township was responsible for approving the roads. Typically, requirements for utilities are set by the authority with oversight and the developer, Solicitor Samuel Dalfonso, said.
In order to fix the problem, a generator would need to be installed and why it was not initially done has been left to hearsay from a decade ago, Robert said. Slifka estimated that installing a generator would cost upwards of six figures.
According to Robert, the association has taken its concerns to the LMA but so far there has been no resolution.
Dave Matheny of Raymond Avenue thanked the supervisors for the storm drain the township installed four years ago. After dealing with intense flooding that caused property damage back then, there has not been an issue with water during storms, Matheny said.
The board members thanked Matheny and said the township is still continuing to mitigate any potential problems with more storm drain work.
The board approved a payment of $9,630 to Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. for the stormwater improvement project on Maple Drive and Penn Avenue. It also approved a payment of $28,960.75 to RJF Development for the similar work on Meadow Drive and Fawn Court.
Derry Township supervisors approved $61,000 in donations to various local organizations.
The bulk of the money will go to the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradenville, which will receive $50,000. Derry Borough, Blairsville and New Alexandria volunteer fire departments will each receive $1,500 from the township.
The board of supervisors approved donating to three cemetery associations. Mechesneytown, Pershing and Salem cemetery associations will each receive $800.
Both the Barbara Thompson Early Learning Center and the Latrobe-based Laurel Area Faith in Action will receive $800 grants as well. Laurel Area Faith in Action helps local elderly residents by addressing the issues of isolation and loneliness, according to its website.
The township will also donate $2,500 to the Caldwell Memorial Library.
The board approved an amendment to a 2016 consent agreement between the area municipalities, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The amendment gives the municipalities more time to comply with sewage treatment regulations, Dalfonso said.
Two new subdivisions were given the go-ahead to move forward. The Martin L. Bearer Estate Subdivision on state Route 981 and Marshall Subdivision on Marshall Lane were approved. The roads for those subdivisions will not be approved until they meet the township’s requirements and are approved.
The supervisors reminded residents to keep their grass clippings off of the road along with basketball hoops, as both are hazards to drivers.
The township supervisors also approved:
- The minutes of May 3;
- The payrolls of May 12 and 26 for payment;
- The bills of May 11 and 25 for payment;
- The treasurer’s report for May;
- Crimson Street in the Village at Whispering Knoll in Derry Township as a public street;
- Change Order #1 in the amount of $6,835 to Derry Construction Company, Inc. for the Community Development Block Grant Paving Program of Murtha Way.
The board will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Derry Township Municipal Building.
