At least 20 residents of The Village at Whispering Knoll attended Tuesday night’s meeting of the Latrobe Municipal Authority.
Residents at the 55-and-over patio home community located in Derry Township have complained in past months of not only low water pressure, but also power outages affecting the pump station at the development.
“The biggest issue is when we don’t have power, we don’t have water,” said Bob Kartychak, homeowners association president.
The development was built by Jim Thomas Construction Co.
“Power outages have happened and we have no control over Mother Nature, and we have no control over what happens with West Penn Power,” said Ellen Keefe, chairperson for the LMA. “There’s nothing we can do about that. The solution we offered to you at a prior meeting, you’d need a generator to pump the water in the event of a power outage. The issue is we do not supply generators.
“The homeowners association would have to purchase a generator and install the generator, at which time the Latrobe Municipal Authority then would take over the system, but the other issue, the Latrobe Municipal Authority does not have a right-of-way to maintain the pump station or a location for the generator at this current time. The homeowners association would have to develop a right-of-way agreement with the Latrobe Municipal Authority, and once the right-of-way is in place and the generator is purchased and installed, once that’s done, then the Latrobe Municipal Authority would take over the system and be responsible for it.”
One resident who attended the meeting noted if an electric company can tell which customers don’t have power during a storm, a municipal authority should be able to tell who doesn’t have water for 16 hours.
“You’re a private resident community,” Keefe said. “Until you turn that system over to the Latrobe Municipal Authority, we have no ability to address the problem, until that right-of-way is turned over.”
Another resident, Rich O’Hanlon, noted when he first moved in, there was a power outage that lasted approximately one day.
“The authority delivered huge boxes of water to each person in the (Whispering Knoll) community,” he said. “The last time, we didn’t get anything. It leaves the question in my mind of who’s responsible for doing what here? We already got one response that we’ll at least supply you water, but then the next time we got nothing.”
In that particular instance, however, Keefe said the LMA was aware of the situation because a storm “fried the access control panel inside the pump.”
“We knew it was going to be out for a longer period of time,” Keefe said. “A lighting bolt actually destroyed that one. The second one you’re talking about was a West Penn Power issue, and we didn’t know how long it was going to be out.
“It was an overnight kind of issue and we were prepared to maybe do something the next day, if need be, but power was restored to your place prior to this office.”
According to O’Hanlon, when residents sign an agreement to reside at Whispering Knoll, they are not made aware of potential water service interruptions due to power outages.
“We’re trying to figure how this is going around and how did they get the option to not have water when the power is out in a community like that,” he said.
Keefe said the blame falls on the developer, who failed to install a generator in case of a power outage.
“The Latrobe Municipal Authority had no authority to sign off on it. We were not asked about it,” Keefe said. “It was our understanding at the time Mr. (Jim) Thomas was developing that, he had another engineer, his own engineer, who advised him to put in a generator at the time. Your developer chose not to take that next step.
“It is beyond the control and authority of the Latrobe Municipal Authority to do anything about it. We had no authority to deny (Thomas) water service for that development because he chose not to go the extra mile.”
Since officials became aware of the issue with Whispering Knoll, the LMA has taken steps to try to catch these situations beforehand, according to Keefe.
Board member Neal Fenton said the lack of a solid developer’s agreement is “one of the main reasons why (Whispering Knoll residents)” are in their current situation.
Residents beseeched authority officials for a temporary solution, but Keefe said until a generator is in place, there is no water service if the power is out.
“We understand the issue when there’s no water,” she said. “To solve the problem, you need a generator. A simple power outage is beyond our control.”
Moving forward, after a right-of-way agreement is in place, LMA officials will provide a budgetary figure to the homeowners association for a cement pad and generator.
Authority officials addressed the Whispering Knoll issues for over 50 minutes Tuesday evening.
At May’s meeting, LMA solicitor Lee Demosky said the development owner would need to grant easements for the pump station to LMA, which aren’t currently in place. The more serious issue is fire protection for the development.
Keefe on Tuesday confirmed that area fire departments are aware of the situation.
“We have addressed the fire safety issue,” Keefe said. “It is a known issue with them and they know what they have to do in case there’s an emergency. The fire departments are aware of what they have to do with their systems and mechanisms to fight a fire up there.”
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.