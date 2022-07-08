Bill Muir has seen what goes into making a wish come true for a child with a critical illness.
In March 2014, his son, Jacob, received his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation: a trip to Disneyland. It was a memorable trip for Jacob, who was born with Craniosynostosis, a condition where the bones of the skull fuse together, restricting brain growth.
Jacob will be a sophomore in high school next year but he still talks about that trip to Disneyland, his dad said.
After being diagnosed with his own health problems, forcing him to leave his job as a truck driver in 2019, Muir found himself with a lot of time on his hands, wanting to put it to good use.
“I was twiddling my thumbs, thinking about what to do next,” he said.
He thought back to the trip for his son, made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Jacob was treated like royalty and every expense was paid. It was something the family had never experienced before, Muir said.
Wanting to help make other wishes for kids come true, Muir will be hosting the first Wheels for Dreams car show fundraiser at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe this Sunday.
Muir has been around old cars and car shows most of his life. Now, with less than a week before an expected 300 cars descend on the park, most of the difficult work has been completed.
According to Muir, one of the hardest parts of putting the show together has been recruiting sponsors and donors for a new event.
In order to pay for commemorative T-shirts, Muir sold his 1955 Ford F100. The shirts will be sold at the event with proceeds going right to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“We’re donating everything, 100% of profits to Make-A-Wish,” he said.
Along with selling T-shirts, each car owner for the show is asked to make a $10 donation. The first 100 cars will receive a dash plate. There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles as well. Food and drinks will also be for sale.
After making some calls to old contacts from past shows and going around the area, talking with business owners about what he is trying to do, Muir got 23 businesses to sponsor the car show. Stars and Stripes Restoration in Latrobe donated to be this year’s headliner sponsor.
“It was tough to get people on board with it being our first year but a lot of the businesses and people really stepped up,” he said.
While many businesses have offered monetary support and services, the real challenge has been finding volunteers.
“A lot of people don’t want to work when you are paying them so asking for them to help for free has been tough,” he said.
As much as volunteers are needed for Sunday’s car show, donations to Make-A-Wish are much needed too.
Westmoreland County ranks as the second largest county in number of wishes fulfilled in the area, according to Stephanie Pugliese, director of development for Make-A-Wish Foundation Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Since 1983, Make-A-Wish has fulfilled 1,013 wishes. Right now, there are 18 more wishes pending, Pugliese said.
“We are always excited when an outside individual or group chooses to raise funds for Make-A-Wish,” she said. “When an entity decides on their own to raise funds, (the group) is very motivated to make it a success.”
For Muir, utilizing his passion and familiarity with car shows has helped him with seeing this vision through.
“I felt most comfortable doing a car show,” he said. “I find if I’m interested in something, I stick with it.”
His goal for the car show’s first year is to raise $3,500. The Wishmaker goal, the cost to fulfill a child’s wish, is $4,400, Pugliese said.
Even if the car show doesn’t reach the Wishmaker level, Muir hopes exposing others to Make-A-Wish and its mission – creating life-changing wishes – will inspire others to give or volunteer in the future.
“A wish impacts not just the child but also the child’s family and community bringing hope – something to look forward to and to look back on at a time which can be very scary,” Pugliese said.
Along with the car show, Muir is assembling a board of directors for Wheels for Dreams, one of the first steps in becoming a recognized nonprofit organization.
Beyond car shows, Bill envisions growing the Wheels for Dreams volunteer base to include a yearly trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, volunteering for other wish recipients like his family experienced years ago.
Disneyland Resorts resumed wish granting this past April after a short hiatus due to the pandemic.
Make-A-Wish has granted more than 145,000 wishes in its 42-year history. 20,000 wishes have been granted in 58 counties of Pennsylvania and the state of West Virginia.
Those who want to learn more about Wheels for Dreams can contact them through its Facebook page.
The Wheels for Dreams car show will run from noon to 5 p.m Sunday, July 10, at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe. Vehicle registration will begin an hour prior at 11 a.m.
