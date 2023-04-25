Wheels For Dreams

Bill Muir (right), the founder of Wheels For Dreams, talks food prep with his wife Erica (center) and volunteer Madison Zepp at the organization’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday. The group held the fundraising event at the American Legion Post 515 in Latrobe for its larger car show fundraiser in July. Wheels For Dreams raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Wheels For Dreams charity car show is in the fast lane as it prepares for its 2nd annual event in July.

The organization hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the American Legion Post 515 last Saturday to raise funds to cover the initial cost of the car show.

