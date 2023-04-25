The Wheels For Dreams charity car show is in the fast lane as it prepares for its 2nd annual event in July.
The organization hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the American Legion Post 515 last Saturday to raise funds to cover the initial cost of the car show.
Wheels For Dreams was able to sell more than 300 spaghetti dinners thanks to donations of food and supplies from DelGrosso, Longhorn Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse and Piddler’s Pub.
Led by its founder, Bill Muir, Wheels For Dreams raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Last year’s car show greatly surpassed Muir’s goal of $3,500 when an anonymous donor helped bring the total donation to $18,155.30.
The money raised last year was enough to grant four wishes to children in Westmoreland County.
The group’s car show will return to Latrobe Sunday, July 9, from noon to 5 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park.
Muir has a goal of raising $10,000 this year for Make-A-Wish.
“I think we can do more, but I’m trying to stay modest,” Muir said.
Last year’s show brought in 219 vehicles, but Muir is confident that last year’s success and promotion of the event could bring in up to 500 vehicles. With the expected increase, Wheels For Dreams has also doubled the number of trophies from 10 to 20 in addition to the Kids’ Choice award.
This year, the organization will be selling new T-shirts and meatball subs, while Kona Ice and newcomer Kickin Korn Dogs will round out the food options. There will also be baskets and 50/50 raffles.
Muir last year founded Wheels For Dreams. Both Muir’s son, Jacob, and his nephew are Make-A-Wish recipients. Muir told the Bulletin last year that Wheels For Dreams is his way of helping make those dreams come true for children like Jacob.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
