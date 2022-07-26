Bill Muir is still trying to find the words after his car show raised more than $18,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“I couldn’t imagine we would raise this much, it almost knocked me over,” Muir said.
In its first car show, Wheels For Dreams hosted 219 cars, more than 1,500 spectators and raised $18,155.30 – enough to grant wishes to four Westmoreland County children. When Muir was planning the July 10 show, he set a goal of $3,500.
A significant portion of that money came from an anonymous donation of nearly $15,000, Muir said.
“I was told we would be receiving a sizable donation, so I thought it would be $1,000 to $2,000,” Muir recalled when he was first told of the anonymous donation. “I was flabbergasted.”
It takes $4,400 to grant a child’s wish, according to Make-A-Wish spokesperson Stephanie Pugliese.
“We are always excited when an outside individual or group chooses to raise funds for Make-A-Wish,” she said when the event was announced. “When an entity decides on their own to raise funds, (the group) is very motivated to make it a success.”
Wheels For Dreams presented the check to Make-A-Wish on July 18. The organization’s donation was able to grant four children’s wishes including:
- Shadowing the Pittsburgh Steelers Athletic Trainer for a 17-year-old from Latrobe;
- A beach trip to the Outer Banks for a 5-year-old from Smithton;
- An above ground swimming pool for a 5-year-old from New Kensington, and,
- A trip to Hawaii for a 16-year-old from North Huntingdon.
Muir, a Make-A-Wish dad whose son received his wish in 2014, said it feels great to be able to do that for the kids.
“I know what kind of experience they’re in for,” Muir said. “I hope they have the time of their lives.”
Looking forward, Muir received confirmation Monday the group will be allowed back to Legion-Keener Park July 9, 2023.
He knows there are big expectations for next year and has been hard at work getting Wheels For Dreams established as a nonprofit along with applying for the necessary trademarks. Muir is also working on expanding the group’s social media presence to make more people across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland aware of it.
The group also plans to hold a few fundraisers between now and the next show to help offset the costs.
As for the car show, he plans to keep the noncompetitive nature of it alive, letting the kids and Make-A-Wish representative cast their votes, but wants to expand the number of trophies from 11 to 16 considering the large group the show has attracted.
With how much space Wheels For Dreams has available at Legion-Keener Park, Muir’s goal is to get up to 600 vehicles to eventually attend. With a larger crowd, Muir hopes to bring in bigger donations through increased food sales, raffles and entry fees. He’s already set next year’s goal at $8,000.
“That’s not out of the realm of possibility,” Muir said.
He would also like to make it more kid friendly by offering tractor rides and a bouncy house but those additions bring increased costs, taking away money from Make-A-Wish donations. If possible, Wheels For Dreams would like to have the children who benefited from the group’s donation to come enjoy the day and tell their story, Muir said.
Still, Muir hopes highlighting the success of his first car show will inspire more local businesses to participate next year.
“We have big shoes to fill,” Muir said. “We’re going to do what we can to fill up (the park) and reach our goal.”
