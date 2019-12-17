Matt Gettemy of Hempfield likes peanut butter Christmas cookies topped with Reese’s miniature peanut butter cups.
He’s not alone with naming the candy as his favorite holiday sweet. Mini Reese’s peanut butter cups are one of the most popular candies around Christmas, and they come in a variety of shapes. There are tiny versions good for one bite or for on top of a cookie, and ones in seasonal shapes, for instance, a Christmas tree.
Sarah Currykosky of Greensburg dislikes the old fashioned hard candy, and she’s not alone, either. According to CandyStore.com, which tracks America’s best and least favorite confections, the hard candy pieces currently rank eighth on the list of worst holiday candy.
CandyStore.com is an online bulk candy store.
“We reached out to our customers to find out what people liked, and did not like,” content strategist Ben George said. “We got over 32,000 responses this year. We also checked in with our friendly major candy manufacturers and distributors to be sure our survey corresponded with their seasonal observations.”
The website has an interactive map that lists the top three candies in each state. Pennsylvania’s favorites are, in order of first to third, Reese’s mini cups, candy canes (which were number one last year) and reindeer corn, which is red and green candy corn.
In surrounding states, Reese’s mini cups top the list in New Jersey (then Skittles and Pez) and in Maryland (then candy canes and Reese’s pieces).
People in Ohio like Hershey kisses, Pez and peppermint bark. New Yorkers prefer Snickers, candy canes and Reese’s mini peanut butter cups. West Virginians buy peppermint bark, Pez and Jolly Ranchers, and people in Delaware stock up on reindeer corn, candy canes and Hershey kisses.
“Candy canes are hugely popular and sometimes, weirdly, reviled,” George said. “It commands the most showing in the top three than any other candy. It ranks 28 versus its next closest rival, reindeer corn at 19. Colorado saw a big jump in candy cane preference, jumping from third to first. Peppermint bark picked up three new first place states this year, for a total of eight. It seems to be a regional preference in an area that extends from Wisconsin south to Mississippi, and hitting several states in the Midwest and South.”
Starburst’s popularity is fading and, George noted, it’s surprising that the chewy candy is on the list of favorites at all.
One person’s favorite is another person’s ugh-factor. Katie Davis of Blairsville loves ribbon candy, which is number 10 on the list of least liked.
“I also love stale marshmallow peeps,” she said about the candy that shows up seasonally as chicks, rabbits, hearts, pumpkins and Christmas shapes. And it’s also number four on the list of least liked.
Also add to her list of “likes” the “glass candy” that her grandmother used to make, and green and red gum drops.
Currykosky has additional comments to make about the old fashioned candy that makes a lot of people cringe.
“The candies were in the shape of fake fruit,” she said. “I hated the blueberry pieces which had a gross outside shell and a squirt of fructose in the middle. I would describe the flavor as sickeningly sweet and gross with an artificial grape flavor and smell, and nothing similar to blueberry. I don’t know why I would periodically test them. Perhaps to see if they improved. They did not.”
Many individuals who responded to CandyStore.com’s survey had strong opinions, too.
“The minty flavor is just off, and its artificial sweetness and texture make me want to vomit,” one responder wrote about white peppermint M&Ms, number six on the least favorite list.
Another person commented on the texture and taste: “It made me feel like I need a shower.”
Mysteriously, reindeer corn shows up in the top three of many states, and is also number three on the list of the worst.
“Reindeer corn is still very hated, even though it dropped from the number two spot last year,” one person wrote. “I disagree on this one. There’s substance here. It’s tasty sugary goodness. It tastes like Americana, and if you can’t get behind America on this one, I don’t know what to tell you.”
Another person called reindeer corn “very polarizing” and added, “Hate away, haters. I love this stuff.”
Others called it beyond awful, “most disgusting,” and something that the elves and reindeer can have.
Cherry cordials made a big jump from number 5 on the bad list to coming in second place. Why?
One person wrote, “Sometimes a surprise in the middle is a good thing. This is not one of those times.” Someone else noted, “It’s just weird, and gooey in a way that totally creeps me out.”
The Christmas tree nougat retained its title as the number one worst candy, also described as revolting, wretched, weird and icky.
One nougat hater noted that the candy had a stick-to-your-teeth factor. “So you end up moving your jaws in as many different directions as they’ll go to try and unstick the damn thing,” the review continued. “Then the flavor. Oh man. That false minty flavor that gives you a little twinge in your brain makes you aware that your gag reflex is still working.”
Yet, people still buy the nougats, and the cordials along with the favored Reese’s candies, peppermint flavored candy canes (the off-flavors are on the bad list). The National Retail Federation estimates that holiday sales for candy will go up between 3.8% and 4.2% this year. That puts total holiday candy sales over $2 billion, according to the National Confectionary Association, up from $1.93 billion in 2017.
That includes 150 million chocolate Santas and 1.76 billion candy canes that 72% of people eat starting at the straight end.
Forgot to buy candy for yourself? Not to worry. According to the candy sales experts, 93% of people give chocolate and other candy during the winter holidays. So there’s a good chance that you’re on somebody’s Christmas candy list.
(Editor’s note: This writer loves Peeps versions of any shape, red and green gum drops, cherry cordials and anything chocolate, not necessarily in that order. On the bad list: ribbon candy, hard candy, Starburst, Skittles, Jolly Ranchers and anything chewy.)
