The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will feature the winners of its 2021 Young Artists Competition in a virtual recital later this month.
The competition was open to classical instrumentalists who are residents of either Westmoreland or Fayette County, or who take private music lessons in either of those two counties and who have not yet graduated from high school. Participants competed for performance opportunities before a three-judge panel.
The virtual Winners’ Recital featuring the young artists is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 on the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/WestmorelandSymphony.
Applicants were required to perform at least two contrasting pieces representing different periods of classical repertoire, highlighting both lyricism and facility. Pianists in the competition were required to play from memory, and applicants playing other instruments were encouraged to do so as well.
Young artists were separated into two levels for the competition. Level I included students up to Grade 9, and Level II included those in grades 10-12.
A total of 17 finalists competed on Feb. 7 to claim the competition’s cash prizes and an opportunity to perform in the Winners’ Recital, which will feature the following young artists.
Level I Instrumental
- First-place winner Juliana Matteo, harp, Penn Trafford High School, teacher Grechen Van Hoesen;
- Second place winner Anna Qin, flute, Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Dan Parasky;
- Honorable mentions Nia Hanington and AJ Schmidt, both on flute, Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Dan Parasky;
Level I Piano
- Honorable mentions Austin An, Greater Latrobe Senior High, teacher Edward J. Kuhn, Jr.; and Lucy Zheng, Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Tatyana Gelman;
Level II Instrumental
- First place winner Audrey Lawrence, piccolo, Plum High School, teacher Dan Parasky;
- Second place winners Evelyn Markle, flute, PA Leadership Charter School, teacher Michele Boulet; and Walter Vinoski, bassoon, Yough Senior Hight, teacher Jason Worzbyt;
Level II Piano
- First place winner Jacob Gruss, organ, Greensburg-Salem Senior High, teacher Chaz Bowers;
- Third place winners David An, Greater Latrobe Senior High, teacher Edward J. Kuhn; and Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional High School, teacher Tatyana Gelman.
The performers will present a recital of pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs. Finals judges were Alexandra Dee, Tom Godfrey, and Jacqueline Herbein.
Preliminary judges were Risé Kostilnik and Christine Loughran.
