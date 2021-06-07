Westmoreland County reported 92 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over the weekend (Friday-Sunday), according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The county’s case total since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 34,221. Of the county’s case total, 22,992 are classified as confirmed cases and 11,172 are considered probable cases. There have been 99,735 negative tests so far in the county.
No new deaths were reported in Westmoreland County over the weekend, as the county’s total stayed at 769 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department.
Pennsylvania added 1,593 cases over the weekend, as the total since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,205,692, per the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 1,010,186 confirmed cases in the state and 195,506 probable cases. So far, 4,637,248 people in the state have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania added 59 deaths since Friday, as the statewide death total since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 27,354.
Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28.
The Department of Health will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public on June 28 or once 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first. People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 10.86 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 140,961 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 32,879 are considered partially covered.
As of Thursday’s update, 55.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 63.5% of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine.
As of Thursday’s update, 4,875,596 people statewide were considered fully-vaccinated while another 1,515,992 were considered partially covered.
There are currently 767 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to the state Department of Health. Of those patients, 180 are in the ICU, with 101 on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, there were 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related issues — a decrease of three since Thursday’s update. Of those, two patients are in the ICU and one are on ventilators.
