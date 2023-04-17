YOUNGWOOD – The Westmoreland Public Education Career Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 20 at the Westmoreland County Community College, Student Achievement Center, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood.
The event is powered by the 17 school districts in the county and the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet school district leaders and other educational partners like ESS, HUB, PSEA, PSBA, Bloomboard, Invesco, PA Educator, Fagan Supply & Kades Margolis, explore all open vacancies, submit a resume, attend informational seminars, enjoy delicious food trucks and enter to win prizes.
All those who pre-register will have the chance to win an iPad. For more information and to register, visit www.wiu7.org/careerfair.
- social media tips and tricks;
- the magic of being in education;
- mentor responsibilities;
- a stress-free back-to-school night;
- open education resources;
- the first 100 days as a teacher;
- how to develop an effective resume
- connecting and communicating with parents;
- effective classroom management;
- the benefits of PSEA;
- how to deliver difficult news;
- interview tips, and more.
This event is open to all those considering a career in education or who would like to take their current position to the next level. Whether considering a degree in education, already in college, are a certified/licensed professional, or looking to switch careers and learn more about teaching. Open positions include custodial/maintenance, classroom assistants, personal care assistants, and teaching professionals. Attendees can drop in any time between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“School districts have been struggling with finding high-caliber candidates to fill positions for quite some time,” said Dr. Kenneth A. Williams, superintendent of Belle Vernon Area School District. “Other regions and other career areas have conducted job fairs with success. Westmoreland County is an amazing place to live, and the quality of the schools is outstanding. We want to promote our districts and Westmoreland County as a great place to live, work and raise a family. This is an opportunity that is long overdue in the county. It is important for the county school districts to seek solutions to staffing issues, and it is important for our talented pre-service teachers to look for opportunities here at home. The program will certainly expand, and we are already looking at additions for future years.”
The goal of the event, Williams said, is “to get the word out and make pre-service teachers aware of the breadth of opportunity that exists here.”
Initially, it generates interest and awareness, but it is also about getting the lead on quality candidates.”
Dr. Jason A. Conway, executive director of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, said he hopes to “expose our county citizens to the joys and benefits of having an educational career and to expose out-of-county applicants to the benefits of living, working and raising a family in Westmoreland County.”
Conway advises those interested in attending to visit as many tables as possible.
Doing so, he said, will help attendees “learn about all of the great things each of our districts and career and technology centers have to offer.”
Williams noted attendees should come prepared and with an open mind.
“Make connections and have a resume ready,” Williams said. “Take down the names of the people from the districts and send an email or thank you note the following week. Remind the district representatives who you were and why you will make a quality candidate.”
If you cannot make the career fair but are still interested in receiving more information about current openings and anticipated vacancies from the districts in Westmoreland County, please contact info@wiu7.org.
The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s mission is to provide a collective support system to enhance educational opportunities for our community and the learners we serve. Since the General Assembly creation of the intermediate unit system in 1971, Westmoreland Intermediate Unity has expanded its educational leadership, using its expertise to provide services not only to the county’s 17 public school districts but also to non-public schools, education agencies, parents, preschools, adult learners, businesses, municipalities and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.