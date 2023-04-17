YOUNGWOOD – The Westmoreland Public Education Career Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 20 at the Westmoreland County Community College, Student Achievement Center, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood.

The event is powered by the 17 school districts in the county and the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet school district leaders and other educational partners like ESS, HUB, PSEA, PSBA, Bloomboard, Invesco, PA Educator, Fagan Supply & Kades Margolis, explore all open vacancies, submit a resume, attend informational seminars, enjoy delicious food trucks and enter to win prizes.

