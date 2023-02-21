Westmoreland Public Education Advocacy Committee identifies, studies, and discusses legislative policy issues regarding public education and will speak with one voice to advocate for high-quality education for all students.
The committee is made up of district school board members, superintendents, business managers, directors of the career technology centers in the county and WIU administrators. A meeting was held Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.
Kevin Busher, Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) senior director of government affairs, gave a briefing on what to expect regarding upcoming legislation and budget forecasts for local school districts. He believes anything is possible, and charter funding is a topic that will be on the table. Busher said PSBA plans to give districts talking points when it comes to legislation.
Britta Barrickman, chief member services officer from PSBA, announced school safety is at the front of everyone’s minds, and they are currently working on a 360-degree multi-screen simulator as well as an eight-room simulator to allow for a safe space for response teams to train. This space should be available as early as the summer of 2023.
Dr. Jason A. Conway, executive director of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, distributed a fact sheet surrounding the issue of cyber charter schools without accountability producing low performance. The committee’s priority is to provide access to high-quality cyber choices with appropriate responsibility.
The committee will form a small group to focus on this fact sheet regarding cyber school data. Once completed, it will be distributed to legislators. Franklin Regional hosted a “Meet and Greet” in January with state Rep. Jill Cooper. Other schools plan on inviting their local legislators to tour their schools.
The Westmoreland Public Education Advocacy Committee was established to provide school districts with a forum for review, analysis, and comment on state and federal legislation and regulations affecting education in Westmoreland County and across the commonwealth.
The co-chairpersons are Conway, executive director of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit; Matthew Jones, superintendent of the Jeannette City School District, and Dr. Kenneth Williams, superintendent of Belle Vernon Area School District.
The committee’s goals include becoming more informed and involved with issues that impact our students’ lives, increasing awareness, educating the community on how laws affect public education in the county, and providing guidance on how to address policies and those issues facing our students and educators.
