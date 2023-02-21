Rebranding to Westmoreland Public Education Advocacy Committee

Westmoreland County district leaders coming together to advocate for public education.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Westmoreland Public Education Advocacy Committee identifies, studies, and discusses legislative policy issues regarding public education and will speak with one voice to advocate for high-quality education for all students.

The committee is made up of district school board members, superintendents, business managers, directors of the career technology centers in the county and WIU administrators. A meeting was held Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.