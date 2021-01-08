Acting out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of staff and visitors as the top priority, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art announced an extension of the temporary closure of the museum to the public through the beginning of February. The Museum will reopen to the public on Sunday, Feb. 7 and will host a Museum Members preview day for the new featured exhibition “Pattern Makers” on Saturday, Feb. 6.
For the most up to date information on the Museum’s temporary public closure, visit thewestmoreland.org/Covid-19.
On Feb. 7, the museum’s operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday will resume, and advance registration will be required for admission. Admission to the museum is free. In the meantime, the museum will continue to present a full slate of virtual public programming, including art classes for children and adults, artist talks, a film series program, and the Kinselland Radio event with Artist-in-Residency program artists Anqwenique and DS Kinsel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12. For a full list of upcoming events and programs as well as other virtual offerings from the museum, visit thewestmoreland.org.
Additionally, the Museum’s outdoor Winter Lights display will remain open for the public to enjoy from dusk to 10pm nightly, and one may visit the Museum Shop online by clicking on the “Shop” button found at the bottom of every page on the website.
