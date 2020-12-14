The Westmoreland Museum of American Art announced it will close temporarily to comply with the state’s new coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigation orders.
The museum will be closed to the public beginning through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
At this time, the reopening date and time for the museum will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at which point the museum’s operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday will resume.
In the meantime, the museum will continue to present a full slate of virtual public programming, including art classes for children and adults, artist talks, a program focused on the museum’s decorative arts collection, a film series and a virtual Community Day on Sunday, Jan. 3. For a full list of upcoming events and programs, as well as other virtual offerings from the museum, visit thewestmoreland.org.
Additionally, the museum’s outdoor Winter Lights display will remain open for the public to enjoy from dusk to 10 p.m. nightly, and the Museum Shop will remain available online by clicking on the “Shop” button found at the bottom of every page on the museum’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.