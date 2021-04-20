The Westmoreland Land Trust (WLT) has acquired a 96-acre farm along Beech Hills Road in Hempfield Township with the help of funding from Colcom Foundation and Allegheny Foundation.
Located three miles from downtown Greensburg, the farm will be conserved as a nature and art park, with meadows to provide habitat for pollinator and upland meadow bird species.
The WLT will engage a planning consultant for the conservation project. Planning will include input from residents of nearby communities and others interested in the project.
For some time, the property will only be open to the public during “Visitors Days,” which will be announced on the WLT website and Facebook page. A video of aerial views of the property may be seen on the WLT’s Youtube channel.
The park will be formally known as the Carl A. Schwarz Memorial Park, and the WLT invites suggestions for a short banner name for the park. The one or two word banner name should reflect the property’s beauty, conservation value, or Westmoreland County heritage.
Send suggestions or requests to be placed on a mailing list for the future nature and art park to westmorelandlandtrust@gmail.com or Westmoreland Land Trust, 218 Donohoe Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601.
