Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital will hold a Spring Into Bingo fundraiser, Sunday, May 1, at the Youngwood Fire Hall, 104 South Second Avenue. Admission is $25, with all proceeds from the event supporting auxiliary projects on behalf of Excela Health, including the auxiliary’s annual scholarship awards.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served until 1 p.m. when bingo begins. Top prize is a $1,500 jackpot, with various games ranging in winnings from $50 to $1,000. Extra packets will be available at the door. Guests also can participate in 50/50 and basket raffles.
For more information and tickets, contact Excela Health Community Outreach, 724-689-0202.
