The Westmoreland Historical Society will present its latest “Remember When” program, “Remember When — Trollies Rolled through Westmoreland County,” from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette.
The cost is $36 and includes a brunch buffet. Reservations and advance payment are required by Friday, April 1, and can be made by calling 724-836-1800 ext. 210.
This year’s annual “Remember When” program explores how trolleys were once an important mode of transportation through Westmoreland County.
Dennis Cramer from the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will provide an overview of the purpose of trolley systems and explain why people rode trollies. Local historian Glenn Smeltzer will focus on the trolley lines and stops in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland Historical Society Executive Director Lisa Hays expects the program “to be a trip down memory lane for some and provide a revelation of an early mass transportation option for others!”
The Greensburg Country Club’s Sunday brunch includes cooked-to-order omelets, waffles, bacon, sausage, salads, hot soup du jour and hot entrees, topped off with assorted desserts and an ice cream sundae bar.
Keep up to date on the historical society’s activities and events on its website, www.westmorelandhistory.org, on Twitter @WCHistory and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory. For more information about the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
