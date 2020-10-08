The Westmoreland Historical Society is taking its annual Historic House Tour virtual this fall.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Westmoreland Historical Society (WHS) has created a virtual event set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The virtual event, taking place via the Zoom online conferencing system from the Steel House, will take guests on a virtual tour of “Toast the Tour Cocktail Party” sites from the past 13 years. In addition to stunning photos of exteriors and interiors, guests will learn about the history of the county, the stories of the homes’ original owners, and how the style and architecture of a house provide clues to its history.
Tickets for the virtual tour are $50 each, which includes a $25 gift card for Rizzo’s Malabar Inn.
A special Elizabeth Hanna ticket can be purchased for $100 and will include the $25 gift card for Rizzo’s as well as $20 worth of raffle tickets. Raffle tickets can also be purchased for $5 each or five for $25.
Three baskets valued at more that $150 will be raffled off during the event. Sponsorships are also being offered for the event.
Tickets for the virtual tour and raffle tickets can be purchased by calling 724-836-1800, ext. 210. Tickets will also be available at the Westmoreland History Shop located in the Westmoreland History Education Center at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
Proceeds from the Virtual Historic House Tour benefit the Westmoreland Historical Society’s history preservation and education projects. Visit westmorelandhistory.org for more information.
