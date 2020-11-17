Westmoreland Historical Society is preparing for the holiday season with a new Christmas-themed exhibit and a special Museum Store Sunday shopping event.
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 21, the Westmoreland History Education Center at 809 Forbes Trail Road in Hempfield Township will feature a “Christmas Memories: 1930-1959” exhibit.
This special exhibition in the Kendra Gallery presents objects and vignettes that will bring back fond memories of Christmases from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s for visitors to the museum.
Vintage Christmas decorations, ornaments, toys, a holiday kitchen scene, a mantel with vintage stockings and cards, and a large train display with a village, landscaping, and working mid-century Lionel trains will be featured in the exhibit.
The exhibit will be available during the Westmoreland History Education Center’s open hours. Visit the Westmoreland Historical Society’s website, www.westmorelandhistory.org/visit, for the most up-to-date hours of operation.
The historical society will also offer an outdoor, self-guided walking tour of the village at Historic Hanna’s Town beginning Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitors can follow interpretive signs placed along the paths near the log buildings that explore the early history of Christmas in the 18th and 19th centuries, including the origins of the Christmas tree and Santa Claus.
With holiday shopping season upon us and Black Friday just around the corner, the Westmoreland History Shop will be one of 1,400 museums around the world offering relaxing, inspired shopping for “Museum Store Sunday” from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in one-of-a kind stores, showcasing broad assortments of unique, mission-specific gifts. When you purchase a gift from a museum store, you help to sustain the museum’s service to its community and the public.
The Westmoreland History Shop will be offering 20% off items for Museum Store Sunday. Browse a variety of quality gifts including books for adults and children, vintage toys and games, stocking stuffers, ornaments, candles, cards and stationery, dishware, teas, baking mixes, jams and home décor.
The museum shop is located in the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town.
Visitors should note the Westmoreland Historical Society’s COVID-19 procedures, which include social distancing, face masks, no-touch temperature checks, and hand sanitizing. Full details can be found online at westmorelandhistory.org/covid-19.
For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, visit the website or call 724-836-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.