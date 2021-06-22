History buffs, art aficionados and curiosity seekers now have a helpful new resource available to them to explore Westmoreland County’s historical and cultural sites.
Westmoreland Heritage recently debuted a new vintage-themed exploration map, pocket folder and collectible magnets to showcase the organization’s 56 partner sites.
“We wanted to create a campaign that would inspire residents and visitors to explore the county’s intriguing and diverse sites,” said Jessica Petrovich, director of Westmoreland Heritage.
Maps and travel folders can be picked up at one of the participating locations. Brochures and ticket stubs can be placed in the travel folders as a memento or scrapbook of the experience.
“You can collect up to five limited edition magnets,” added Petrovich. “Different magnets are available for arts and cultural sites, historical organizations, festivals, performance venues and groups, and community establishments. The information on the magnets is good forever, so your new collection can take up permanent residence on your refrigerator or desk.”
Westmoreland Heritage partners are eager to welcome residents and visitors utilizing the new map.
“At the Latrobe Art Center, we are thrilled to be gradually offering in-person programs again and welcoming everyone back into the art center to experience the works of our talented local artists firsthand,” said Michael Tusay, executive director of Latrobe Art Center. “Now, residents and visitors to Westmoreland County can plan their trip to Latrobe Art Center and other awesome Westmoreland Heritage partner locations with ease using new maps, travel folders, and informational magnets. These are the perfect tools to help you plan the perfect outing and experience everything Westmoreland County has to offer.”
Westmoreland Heritage maps are available at the following locations:
- GO Laurel Highlands offices, 113 East Main St., Ligonier;
- Westmoreland County Visitor Information Center, 814 US 119, New Stanton;
- Participating partner locations.
