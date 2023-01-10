DELMONT – On a late summer day in 1963, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the National Mall before hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who had gathered to march for freedom, justice and equality.
On that day, King shared a dream that has continued to inspire a nation: “To bring justice where there is injustice, freedom where there is oppression, peace where there is violence, and opportunity where there is poverty.”
Today, people of all backgrounds continue that march — raising their voices to confront abuses of power, challenge hate and discrimination, protect the right to vote, and access quality jobs, health care, housing and education. On this day, we reflect on the legacy of a man who issued a call to the conscience of our nation and our world.
On Monday, Jan. 16, the Westmoreland Food Bank will host the inaugural Day of Service – A “Day On,” instead of a day off. They are welcoming volunteers from groups, families and individuals to lend a hand to help those who are in need in our community by repacking boxes for seniors, and both active military and our veterans.
“Hunger can be found everywhere – often where you least expect it,” said Jennifer Miller, CEO with the Westmoreland Food Bank. “Everyday people like low-wage workers, children, seniors on fixed incomes and individuals with disabilities and health issues, we work to feed them all, no matter what their situation is.”
Volunteering at the Westmoreland Food Bank Jan. 16 or any day throughout the year can help serve those facing hunger. Food banks all across the country are asking for volunteer help at their warehouses and local food pantries throughout their services areas, and Westmoreland County is no different.
“The best way that we, as an organization and as individuals, can honor the legacy and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is to celebrate his life by emulating his actions and giving form to his words,” said Jeff Abramowitz, director of employee engagement and culture with the food bank. “Rather than taking a ‘day off,’ we will be having a ‘Day Of.’ A day of reflection, a day of purpose and a day of service. In doing so, we celebrate an individual whose contribution to this nation is immeasurable. On Jan. 16, members of our team, community leaders and many of our dedicated volunteers will come together and work side by side to address food insecurity and hunger – an issue that was of paramount importance to Dr. King.”
In order to volunteer, you must register at westmorelandfoodbank.org/mlk. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. For more information about how you can volunteer your time on other days of the year, please contact Gina Colosimo, director of volunteers, at 724-468-8660 extension 31 or via email at gina@westmorelandfoodbank.org.
The Westmoreland Food Bank serves over 7,000 unduplicated households each month. The food bank currently has 60 member agencies in their network of emergency feeding sites. Of those, 40 are food pantries in which low income consumers are able to access emergency food assistance throughout the month. The food bank in 2021 distributed over 5 million pounds of food; 50% of food distributed comes from the federal and state governments and the remaining 50% from local donations, food drives and Feeding America.
