Westmoreland Food Bank recipient of Feeding America National Recognition

Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, celebrated its network members at the organization’s annual conference in April. The Westmoreland Food Bank was one of nine members and affiliates recognized for their outstanding work during the conference’s “Network Celebrations.”
Westmoreland Food Bank is recognized for its work with government officials to ensure food assistance services remained open to the residents of Pennsylvania during the pandemic. The food bank set up regular calls with elected officials, strengthening community efforts to respond to the increase in demand for charitable food assistance. A recently approved allocation of $4.4 million from Westmoreland County via the ARPA funding to the food bank will help enable mobile pantry distributions, a refreshed website, an expanded facility and more.
Jennifer Miller, Westmoreland Food Bank chief executive officer, accepted the organization’s recognition at the Feeding America annual conference.
“To have the efforts of our organization recognized in front of over 650 of our food bank peers is certainly an accomplishment of which we are extremely proud,” she said. “The relationships we have built in the community – with supporters, government officials, and neighbors – are the reason for this accomplishment.”
The nine members highlighted were Dare to Care Food Bank, FeedMore Western New York, Food Bank for New York City, Food Bank of the Rockies and Food Bank of Wyoming, Hawaii Foodbank with its affiliates, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket, and the Westmoreland Food Bank.
“Each of these network members has made a tremendous impact in their communities alongside people facing hunger,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “This honor is shared by each person connected to the work at their food bank – employees, volunteers, donors and partners. From investments in Native American food sovereignty to advocacy for emergency food funding, to community support following a horrific hate crime in Buffalo, New York, last year, the achievements of these food banks demonstrate the impact we can have when we come together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.