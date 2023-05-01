Westmoreland Food Bank recipient of Feeding America National Recognition

Feeding America Chief Network Officer Kathryn Strickland presents a Feeding America National Recognition award to Westmoreland Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Miller.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WESTMORELAND FOOD BANK

Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, celebrated its network members at the organization’s annual conference in April. The Westmoreland Food Bank was one of nine members and affiliates recognized for their outstanding work during the conference’s “Network Celebrations.”

Westmoreland Food Bank is recognized for its work with government officials to ensure food assistance services remained open to the residents of Pennsylvania during the pandemic. The food bank set up regular calls with elected officials, strengthening community efforts to respond to the increase in demand for charitable food assistance. A recently approved allocation of $4.4 million from Westmoreland County via the ARPA funding to the food bank will help enable mobile pantry distributions, a refreshed website, an expanded facility and more.

