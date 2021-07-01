Several teenage students put their drone-flying abilities to the test over the weekend.
The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. recently offered a drone education program for a second consecutive year. On Saturday, eight students who completed the training showcased their drone flying skills in the parking lot of the Private Industry Council’s facility in Hempfield Township.
Students also flew their drones through a timed obstacle course and were awarded a first, second and third place prize.
Program funding was provided through a grant awarded by Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Investment Board (WIB). The program focuses on in-school students ages 16-18.
Students qualify for the program based on income guidelines and having barriers such as a disability, basic skills deficiency, involvement in the juvenile justice system, pregnancy or parenting, or a variety of other barriers.
Fourteen students were considered eligible in Fayette and Westmoreland counties and were from a variety of different school districts.
The students in the program were provided a free drone and 45 hours of paid education training to assist with learning to fly a drone. They also participated in an online course with a Drone Consultant Company, Steel City Drones. The online course provided valuable information to prepare the students for the FAA Part 107 Exam.
The program paid for each participant to take the exam and provided students, once they passed, with a licensing certificate.
The licensing certificate provides students with the option of being compensated for flying drones.
After taking the FAA Part 107 Exam, students were challenged with completing a paid work experience in which they were tasked with creating a marketing tool/commercial for their company.
The Private Industry Council was once again awarded the grant for the 2021-2022 school year.
Anyone interested in participating in the program should contact Shelly Gilmore, youth program supervisor, at 724-836-2600. For more information, visit https://privateindustrycouncil.com.
