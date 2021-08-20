The fair is back!
After a year hiatus, the Westmoreland Fair kicks off at 4 p.m. today (Friday), Aug. 20, and organizers are expecting a boost in some areas, like attendance and number of handmade goods and food exhibits, and a drop in others, like livestock entries due to the uncertainty with how this year’s fair would progress.
It’s understandable since, in 2020, the fair, along with a number of community events, were canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year, fair organizers expect attendance numbers to be high as people are still enjoying getting out and doing things after enduring many months of being stuck at home and because the fair is primarily an outside event.
The fair has also seen an uptick in handmade goods and food exhibits as many explored new hobbies during the pandemic. However, livestock entries are lagging, which is true of many fairs, as 4H groups were unsure this past year of whether fairs would go on as scheduled.
Regardless, the fair has a lot to offer crowds this year.
Admission is $7 to get into the fair, which includes parking, amusement rides, admission to all commercial and agricultural exhibitions and all judging exhibitions. The only thing it doesn’t include is grandstand arena events, which are priced separately.
On Friday, the gates open at 4 p.m. and the traditional annual fair queen contest will be held at the Excela Health Show Arena, while motocross is happening at the Peoples Natural Gas Grandstand Arena. Both kick off at 7 p.m. The cost for motocross is $7 per person.
Here are the schedules for those two arenas:
Excela Health Show Arena Schedule
Admission to the Show Arena is included in your general admission price.
Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. – Queen Contest
Saturday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. – B & B Acoustic
Sunday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. – Part Time Cowboys
Monday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. – 4-H Market Steer & Beef Showmanship
Tuesday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. – Square Dance Social
Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m. – Senior Day Activities & Rabbit Agility
Thursday, Aug. 26, 5 p.m. – 4-H Benefit Auction
Friday, Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m. – Premier Showmanship Contest
Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. – Saddle Up
Peoples Natural Gas Grandstand Arena Schedule
Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. – Motocross – $7 per person
Saturday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. – Monster Trucks – $7 per person
Sunday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. – Demo Derby – $5 per person
Monday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. – Rodeo – $5 per person
Tuesday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. – Farm Tractor Pulls – $5 per person
Wednesday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. – Demo Derby – $5 per person
Thursday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. – Mini Mod Pulling – $5 per person
Friday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. – Power Pulling – $7 per person
Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. – Demo Derby – $5 per person
In addition, there are daily attractions, like Agricadabra, an educational agricultural magic show running Aug. 22-28; the Tiger Encounter running Aug. 20-28; Dr. Magical Balloons; Buffalo Beals Petting Zoo running Aug. 20-28 (free admission); Buffalo Beals Pony and Camel Rides running Aug. 20-28 ($5 a ride); Milking Parlor Demonstrations running Aug. 20-28; Hand-spinning and Shearing Demonstrations running Aug. 20-28 in the Kelly Livestock Building, and BEE Educated daily from 2 to 10 p.m. in the agricultural building.
For a complete schedule, visit www.westmorelandfair.com.
The fair concludes on Saturday, Aug. 28.
