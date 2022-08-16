The Westmoreland Fair will commence this Friday at the fairgrounds in Pleasant Unity.
The event runs Friday, Aug. 19, through Saturday, Aug. 27.
The summertime attraction is celebrating 67 years with the 2022 installment of the event.
Attendees are encouraged to visit westmorelandfair.com for a full slate of events and information.
The gate is scheduled to open 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Early bird admission (before 2 p.m.) is offered every day except Saturday, Aug. 27. Amusement rides will not be open during early bird hours. Tropical Amusements will be featured all nine days at various hours in the afternoon to early evening, running until 11 p.m. every night.
Just a glimpse of the upcoming attractions features a slate of arena events, including:
- The annual queen contest 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19;
- The Part Time Cowboys 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19;
- Stampede Band 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20;
- East Coast Turnaround 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21;
- 4-H Market Steer and Beef Showmanship 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22;
- Square Dance Social 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23;
- Senior Bingo at 1 p.m., Rabbit Agility Show at 6:30 p.m., and Gary Pratt at 7:30 p.m., all on Wednesday, Aug. 24;
- 4-H Benefit Auction 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25;
- Premier Showmanship Contest 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26,
- Scott Shelby 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The week also features a wide range of events at the grandstand arena, including:
- Motocross 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19;
- Monster Truck Thrill Show with quad races 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20;
- Demolition Derby 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21;
- Rafter Z Rodeo 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22;
- Farm tractor and quad/UTV pulls 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23;
- Demolition Derby 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24;
- 4x4 truck and mini modified tractor pulls 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25
- Super stock 4x4 trucks, limited pro/super farm tractors, pro modified trucks, pro stock diesel trucks, hot farm tractors, pro stock/super stock tractors, open street semi 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26,
- Demolition Derby 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Visit the website for ticket price information.
Other daily attractions include Agricadabra, Sunday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Pork Chop Review at various times throughout the week, Buffalo Beal’s Petting Zoo, Buffalo Beal’s pony and camel rides, Dr. Magical Balloons, Milking Parlor demonstrations, hand spinning and shearing demonstrations, and BEE Educated, running daily from 2-10 p.m. inside the agricultural building.
The fair’s humble beginnings stretch back to 1954 when a group of local farmers and businessmen with an interest and passion in agriculture in Westmoreland County established and incorporated the Westmoreland Agricultural Fair and Recreation Association, according to westmorelandfair.com.
The event has grown in size as the decades have passed, and now stretches across nine busy days.
In the beginning, the fair was just a three-day event held at Idlewild Park in Ligonier. Recognizing a need to grow, the fair’s charter members in 1957 purchased a 170-acre farm to serve as its fairgrounds.
In the years that followed, the fair’s board of directors focused on adding permanent buildings to the site as the event continued to grow in size. The site now features 20 buildings, including barns, pavilions and a small arena with a stage.
The new grandstand arena with roof and seating for 5,600 (and room to expand audiences to more than 8,000) was constructed in 1990.
According to the association’s website, they are not affiliated with Westmoreland County government nor do they receive any funding to operate the fair or any other events held on the grounds throughout the year. The volunteer board of 21 directors works tirelessly throughout the year to see that the grounds are rented to various organizations to hold events to raise money to help in the maintenance and operations of the grounds and the fair.
