Westmoreland County’s Democratic Committee called on Reps. Guy Reschenthaler and John Joyce to resign after the two local Republican legislators voted last week in a failed attempt to decertify the election results of Pennsylvania and Arizona.
The votes were cast hours after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.
In the wake of the Capitol riots, committee chairwoman Tara Yokopenic released a statement on Monday calling for Reschenthaler and Joyce to resign.
“Their votes did not take place in isolation. They cast their votes to overturn an election mere hours after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Congress with the intent to violently disrupt a ceremony that certifies the peaceful transfer of power,” she said. “Despite their efforts, power was transferred that night, but for the first time in our nation’s history, it was not peaceful.”
Reschenthaler was re-elected to serve Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District that represents Washington, Fayette, Greene and portions of Westmoreland counties. Meanwhile, Joyce won a second term to represent 10 counties in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District, including parts of eastern Westmoreland.
Reschenthaler won his seat by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, and Joyce, nearly 3-to-1.
“Rather than use those large margins to provide leadership, to calm anger from President Trump supporters who would have preferred to see the election go in favor of their candidate, they chose to abet and feed that anger and to perpetuate a deeper divide in our country and in our own county,” Yokopenic said.
The committee chairwoman added that Reschenthaler and Joyce acted in a way that validated violence by casting votes to invalidate the “very legal votes of well-meaning Pennsylvanias.” She added that the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee’s call for their resignations has nothing to do with policy or party.
“They failed in their duty to protect the most basic institutions of our democracy, they have proven they cannot fairly represent the voters of our state and our country, and as such they should resign from office immediately,” she said.
Neither Reschenthaler nor Joyce could be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Reschenthaler and Joyce joined seven House Republicans on Wednesday to vote against impeaching Trump.
“At a time when our nation is still healing, we must seek out the issues that unite us rather than those that further divide us,” Reschenthaler said in a release.
He also expressed concern against the charge of “incitement of insurrection” against Trump.
“At his rally, President Trump urged attendees to ‘peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,’” he said in a prepared statement speaking on the House floor Wednesday. “There was no mention of violence, let alone calls to action. Importantly, under the criminal code, President Trump’s words would not meet the definition for incitement.”
Joyce added in a release on Wednesday: “Rushing through the impeachment process and bypassing regular order is a disservice to the U.S. Constitution and to our democracy. … As we move forward, this is the moment to build national unity and focus on the peaceful transition of power ahead.”
Sen. Bob Casey, D- Pennsylvania, called for Trump’s impeachment and accountability for those members of Congress who led the effort to overthrow a democratic election.
“There can be no justice without accountability for those involved in the insurrection against the federal government. … President Trump should be impeached and removed from office because he betrayed his oath to the Constitution and incited a mob to violence.”
