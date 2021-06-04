Westmoreland County reported nearly half as many coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over the past seven days as it did the previous week of May 21-27, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The county added 115 cases over the past seven days, a daily average of 16.43, including 21 on Wednesday and 14 on Thursday, per the state Department of Health. During the last full week of May (21-27) the county added 222 coronavirus cases, or an average of 31.71 per day.
Over the third full week of May, Westmoreland County added 330 new coronavirus cases, averaging 47.14 per day — down from averages of 52.57 cases per day during the second full week of May and 75.71 in the first week of the month.
The county’s case total since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 34,129. Of the county’s case total, 22,992 are classified as confirmed cases and 11,172 are considered probable cases. There have been 99,735 negative tests so far in the county.
Three new deaths were reported over Wednesday and Thursday — the first since last Friday — as the county’s total increased to 769 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department.
Pennsylvania added 1,236 cases over Wednesday and Thursday, as the total since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,204,099, per the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 1,009,024 confirmed cases in the state and 195,075 probable cases. So far, 4,620,219 people in the state have tested negative for the coronavirus.
After no new deaths were reported statewide on Tuesday, Pennsylvania added 45 deaths Wednesday and 36 Thursday for a two-day total of 81. The statewide death total since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 27,295.
Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28.
The Department of Health will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public on June 28 or once 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first. People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 10.68 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 137,928 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 34,444 are considered partially covered.
As of Thursday’s update, 54.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 63% of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine.
As of Thursday’s update, 4,757,919 people statewide were considered fully-vaccinated while another 1,561,528 were considered partially covered.
There are currently 900 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to the state Department of Health. Of those patients, 212 are in the ICU, with 125 on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, there were 19 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related issues — an increase of four since Wednesday’s update. Of those, three patients are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.
