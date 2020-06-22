Fares for Westmoreland County Transit Authority (WCTA) bus trips will remain the same in the next fiscal year despite revenue losses resulting from a sharp drop in ridership because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WCTA board last week approved a new $13.4 million budget that projects an increase of $1 million in expenses. Under the budget, the authority will increase spending for its fixed-route and “GoWestmoreland” paratransit shared ride programs. Losses stemming from ridership drops during the coronavirus pandemic are expected to be balanced by federal grant funding.
Citing a sharp drop in ridership and a heightened need for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of its buses amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the WCTA announced numerous route and schedule changes in March. Those schedule and route reductions remain in place.
Ridership on the fixed-route service has dropped 84% amid the pandemic, while the GoWestmoreland program saw a 54% dip.
WCTA fiscal manager Ashley Cooper-Brounce told the Tribune-Review last week that ridership numbers aren’t expected to rebound to pre-COVID-19 levels until at least 2021.
