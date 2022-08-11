GO Laurel Highlands will host a Tourism Grant Workshop to review the 2023 Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
All Westmoreland County-based tourism businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend this free workshop. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Marissa Roberts at mroberts@golaurelhighlands.com or 724-238-5661, ext. 101. The deadline to register is Aug. 19.
GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic will lead the workshop by outlining the program’s guidelines, criteria, application and reporting process. Attendees will have a one-on-one opportunity to ask specific questions pertaining to their businesses.
Tourism grant applications will be available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants Sept. 1 and completed applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 7. Awards will be announced and presented in early December 2022.
The tourism grant program is funded by one-third of the revenues generated by the Westmoreland County lodging tax, a 3% tax that became effective in 2003. Awards are granted annually on the basis of merit by the Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Review Committee and administered by the Westmoreland County Commissioners and GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s official destination marketing organization. Since the inception of the program, 746 grants have been awarded totaling over $5.8 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.