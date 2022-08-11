GO Laurel Highlands will host a Tourism Grant Workshop to review the 2023 Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

All Westmoreland County-based tourism businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend this free workshop. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Marissa Roberts at mroberts@golaurelhighlands.com or 724-238-5661, ext. 101. The deadline to register is Aug. 19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.