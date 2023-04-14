Utilizing a $250,000 grant from the Hillman Foundation, Westmoreland County is reorganizing its human services department.
The funds will cover the cost for the hiring of three administrators and additional costs to integrate multiple programs into a combined department of human services, including the children’s bureau and behavioral health, along with several others like veteran affairs, the drug overdose task force and area agency on aging. The county commissioners officially accepted the grant Thursday at their regular meeting.
According to Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, it was important to get all five human service departments together, and receiving grant funding to implement those plans was a nice touch.
“Anything we can do for human services is a positive and when another entity is funding it, it is a double positive,” said Thrasher.
The grant, a two-year funding program, is expected to pay 2023 salaries for three positions – fiscal director, project manager and human resources coordinator – assigned to the human services department.
Thrasher added they will continue to seek out other funding sources for salaries beyond 2023.
In addition, integration may also save the departments money in terms of sharing resources, so it is feasible that those savings could be put to good use.
“We’ll use realized savings to fund these things,” added Commissioner Doug Chew.
The jobs were created back in March as part of a departmental reorganization that began when Rob Hamilton was hired as human service director last year.
He was tasked with overseeing the consolidation of the social service programs that have operated separately for decades. The integration of these departments puts Westmoreland more in line with other Pennsylvania counties that operate much in the same manner, like Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery, according to Hamilton.
“Without this money we wouldn’t be able to begin the integration process,” Hamilton said.
Integration of the five social service agencies is expected to improve services and allow the better coordination of programs offered through the county and the more than 100 private and nonprofit agencies that operate in the county.
No one is scheduled to lose their job as the departments integrate, but there may be tweaks as integration continues.
“This is more about streamlining work flow,” said Hamilton.
Another $250,000 grant in 2021, this one from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, paid for the initial creation of the department, which included funding part of Hamilton’s salary.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
