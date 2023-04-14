Utilizing a $250,000 grant from the Hillman Foundation, Westmoreland County is reorganizing its human services department.

The funds will cover the cost for the hiring of three administrators and additional costs to integrate multiple programs into a combined department of human services, including the children’s bureau and behavioral health, along with several others like veteran affairs, the drug overdose task force and area agency on aging. The county commissioners officially accepted the grant Thursday at their regular meeting.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

